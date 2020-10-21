Radeon RX 6000 Series Specifications Leaked

It looks like AMD can’t keep anything quiet today. First, we find out what they’ve been telling retails about scalping, and now we find out everything we ever wanted to know about the new hardware too! VideoCardz has been comparing things like the new drivers, SKY names and more, and nailed down those final specifications.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT – Navi 21 XTX, or Big Navi, will feature 80 Compute Units, giving it a whopping 5120 Stream Processors. It’s AMD’s flagship card, and will only be available from AMD for now, no partner cards. Expect 16GB of GDDR6 memory and a 256-bit bus. That should be running at 2040 MHz game clock and a 2330 MHz boost clock.

Radeon RX 6000 Series Specifications

The Navi 21 XT is a slightly cut-down version of that card. It features 72 Compute Units and 4608 Stream Processors. This one will still have 16GB of GDDR6 though. Reference clocks are expected to be 2015 MHz and a boost around 2250 MHz.

Next up, we have the RX 6800 Navi 21 XL with 64 Compute Units and 4096 Stream processors and the same memory configuration as above. However, a lower clock speed of 1815 MHz and 2105 MHz boost.

Following this launch, we’ll see the Radoen RX 6700 series too. That’s the Navi 22 chipset, and we expect that’ll feature 40 CUs, 2560 Stream Processors, and 12GB of GDDR6 over a 192-bit bus.

No doubt custom cards from partner brands will increase the clock speeds to, so stay tuned for more information in the coming days and weeks.