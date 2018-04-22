Raijintek Unveils the Antila D5 Pump and CWB-RGB CPU Block

More Liquid Cooling Products from Raijintek

Raijintek is introducing two new products for their liquid cooling line: The CWB-RGB and Antila D5. The CWB-RGB is a CPU block with digital addressable LEDs built-in, while the Antila D5 is a reservoir with a D5 pump built in.

What Features Does the Antila D5 Have?

The Antila D5 is part of Rajintek’s Atlantis series and has a 200mm reservoir. It is ideal for users looking for the highest level solution for PC customization and cooling. This Taiwanese made Antila D5 features a super flow discharge of 900 litres-per-hour and a head-lift of 4 meters (13 feet) at maximum speed. It is made of POM and PMMA material, providing a clear and durable reservoir that is also highly functional.

The entire unit measures 87.4 x 280.6 x 91.2mm with the bracket. It has G/14″ threads at thetop while the pump is at the bottom. It is PWM controlled with speeds of 1800 to 4500 RPM and a maximum noise level of 30dBA.

What Features Does the CWB-RGB CPU Block Have?

To keep the premium look, the CWB-RGB has a fully nickel-plated and mirror polished base. This also serves function providing optimal thermal transfer on the IHS surface. Inside, it has 3D micro-structure flow tunnels on the copper cold plate. Like the Antila D5, it uses G/1/4″ threads for wide compatibility and is also made of PMMA on the clear parts. The entire block measures 94 x 77 x 26.1mm and is compatible with both AMD AM4/AM3+ as well as Intel socket 775, 115x, 1366, 201x and 2066.