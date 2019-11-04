Rambus GDDR6 Performance Hits 18 Gbps

Rambus has announced that it has achieved industry-leading 18 Gbps performance with the Rambus GDDR6 Memory PHY. Running at the industry’s fastest data rate of 18 Gbps, the Rambus GDDR6 PHY IP delivers peak performance four-to-five times faster than current DDR4 solutions! It’s also 4 Gbps above that of memory used in the RTX 2080 Ti. Albeit, it’s not currently memory they’re deploying for consumer GPU products, but these things always take time to develop.

Rambus GDDR6

Increased data usage in applications such as AI, ML, data center, networking and automotive systems is driving a need for higher bandwidth memory. The coming introduction of high-bandwidth 5G networks will exacerbate this challenge. Working closely with their memory partners, the Rambus GDDR6 solution gives system designers more options in selecting the memory system that meets both their bandwidth and cost requirements. As any PC enthusiast knows, faster hardware is never a bad thing.

What Rambus Had to Say

“Memory bandwidth poses a significant obstacle for designers working on performance-intensive applications such as AI/ML,” said Hemant Dhulla, vice president and general manager of IP cores at Rambus. “With our GDDR6 18 Gbps memory subsystem, Rambus technology can unleash the power of leading-edge designs with a proven and cost-effective memory architecture.”

Benefits of the Rambus GDDR6 PHY:

Achieves the industry’s highest speed of up to 18 Gbps, delivering a maximum bandwidth of up to 72 GB/s

Complete and optimized memory subsystem solution with companion GDDR6 memory controller

Offers PCB and package design support – allowing customers to quickly and reliably bring their high-speed designs to production

Provides access to Rambus system and SI/PI experts helping ASIC designers to ensure maximized signal and power integrity for devices and systems

Features LabStation development environment that enables quick system bring-up, characterization and debug

Supports high-performance applications including networking, data center, ADAS, machine learning and AI

For more information on the Rambus Interface IP, including PHYs and controllers please visit the information page here.