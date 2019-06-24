Raspberry Pi 4 with BT 5.0 and Dual 4K Output Now Available

Faster and More Powerful Than Ever

The Raspberry Pi foundation has launched the latest version of the Raspberry Pi. This new “4” model, improves upon the previous “3 B+” in a variety of ways.

Aside from using a Quad-core 1.5GHz Broadcom CPU that is 100MHz faster, the VideoCore VI GPU is also now running at 500MHz. Furthermore, the latest model also ditches the Micro USB connector for the more versatile USB Type-C.

There are also two micro-HDMI ports present, each supporting up to 4K UHD @ 30Hz or a single 4K UHD @ 60Hz with a 1080p @ 60Hz.

Connectivity has also improved significantly. The Gigabit Ethernet port is no longer throttled by a USB interface. In fact, there are also two USB 3.0 ports alongside two USB 2.0 ports, improving upon the four USB 2.0 ports from the Raspberry Pi 3 B+. Even the microSD theoretical maximum transfer rate is up to 50 Mbps from 25 Mbps.

In terms of wireless connectivity, it still supports dual-band 802.11ac WiFi. However, Bluetooth 4.1 support has been upgraded to Bluetooth 5.0.

How Much is the Raspberry Pi 4?

As usual, the Raspberry Pi 4 base price remains at $35 USD. This is for the 1GB version. Meanwhile, the 2GB costs $45 USD and the 4GB costs $55 USD.

In the UK, the prices for the 1GB, 2GB and 4GB models are £34, £44 and £54 respectively. Available via PiHut or PiMoroni.