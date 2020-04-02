Rayman Legends is Free to Own Forever on Uplay

We’re all currently being advised to stay at home as much as possible and, based on this, you might currently be looking for new and interesting ways to entertain yourself. You can, after all, only spend so much time on Netflix or YouTube.

Well, if a free game sounds good to you, then Ubisoft might be the perfect answer! Available on PC only, their Uplay store is currently offering members the chance to grab a copy of Rayman Legends to own and keep forever!

Rayman Legends Goes Free on Uplay

Released back in 2013, we’d be the first to admit that the game itself is a long way from being new. Despite its age, however, the game is amazingly fun and offering 4-player coop, could be a great way for you and your friends to play together while still maintaining your social distancing!

The games key features include:

3D BOSS BATTLES The bosses have a big advantage over Rayman’s gang… an extra dimension! Dragons and other epic creatures can attack from all angles, so you’ll have to be on top of your game to defeat them.

NEW CHALLENGES Connect with your friends through a variety of challenges that will test your skill and speed. Check the leaderboards to see where you rank around the world.

RAYMAN ROCKS! Jump to the beat of a drum, punch to the bass line, even zip-line during a guitar sustain. Timing and rhythm are the key to beat these maps set to music. See if you have what it takes to be a Platforming Hero.

UBIART ENGINE ADVANCEMENTS The UbiArt engine has expanded its abilities to now include 3D gameplay elements, a new lighting design, and a new rendering system which take Rayman’s award-winning graphics to the next level.

THE AWARD-WINNING TEAM IS BACK The legendary team of decorated artists, designers and composers are teaming up again to create new worlds, new characters and a new soundtrack.



Where Can I Get My Copy?

To get (and play) your free copy of Rayman Legends, you will need to have the Uplay app installed on your PC. Well, that and an account, but I didn’t need to tell you that, right? – If you can’t get to your PC at this specific moment, however, you can manually log in and claim your copy via the website here!

Remember though, this promotion is only available to PC users and will end at 2am on Friday morning. So if you want yours, you best act quickly!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!