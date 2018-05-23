Razer Announces Core X eGPU with Thunderbolt 3 Support

Another eGPU Upgrade Option for Laptops

Razer is unleashing their new Core X external GPU device, which is ideal for gaming laptops with integrated graphics. Also, it is fitting for those who want considerably more graphics power than mobile GPU solutions can offer. Without touchnig the internal hardware and simply plugging in an external device, the Razer Core X allows users to upgrade incrementally and easily.

The device uses the Thunderbolt 3 standard and is compatible with Windows as well as macOS systems. Specifically, it requires Windows 10 Redstone 1 or later, or a macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 or later plus a compatible AMD Radeon video card.

The enclosure itself is made of durable aluminium and is now wider in comparison to the Core V2. This enables triple slot GPU support and also provides better room for ventilation. The Core X supports the latest desktop PCIe video cards including NVIDIA’s GeForce, or Quadro as well as AMD’s Radeon and Radeon Pro cards. The enclosure comes with its own 650W power supply so it can deliver enough power even for high-end GPUs. It also has a single Thunderbolt 3 connecion to the laptop which provides 100W for charging.

How Much is the Razer Core X eGPU?

The Core X is now available at $299 USD. For more information, visit razer.com/core-x