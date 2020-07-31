Razer Blackwidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

There’s a lot of incredible gaming keyboards out there already, and you’re really spoilt for choice. When it comes to mechanical, RGB, and other premium features, every big brand has a few options. However, in your shopping adventures, you’re bound to come across Razer. They’ve been one of the biggest names in the business for many years now, and for good reason. They’ve had a firm focus on the gaming market, and their RGB and mechanical switches have gained many fans around the world over the years too. I actually reviewed the Blackwidow Tournament Edition last year. However, it’s now time for the full-fat edition!

Razer Blackwidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

As you can see, it’s very well equipped. It features Razer’s in-house manufactured mechanical switches, full per-key RGB lighting, built-in storage for profiles (and cloud storage), N-Key, and cable routing. There’s no USB passthrough on this model though, and no wrist rest (that’s on the Elite model), but alas, this one doesn’t cost as much either.

Features

Razer Green Mechanical Switches: Enjoy that satisfying sensation with every keypress during your game. Each switch also comes with sidewalls for more stability and protection against dust and liquids

Fully Controllable Keys: Personalize each key lighting with up to 16.8 million colours to choose from. Rebind secondary functions and add macros for each key to unlock the best set of controls that suit your gameplay

Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage: Save up to 5 profile configurations to the on-board memory or simply activate any of your saved profiles from the cloud to utilize your custom settings whenever you’re ready to play

N-Key Rollover: No matter how fast-paced your game is, every key you press is registered in perfect order. Your commands are precise and intended to bring out the best in your gaming skills

Cable Routing Options: The Razer BlackWidow comes with three-way cable routing, making it ideal for any desktop setup. You can route your cables either through the left, right, or top of the keyboard

What Razer Had to Say

“Since its inception, the Razer BlackWidow name has been synonymous not just with precision but also the tactile and clicky feel of its switches that gamers love. We’ve fine-tuned our mechanical switches to unlock the highest level of gaming performance yet with the latest edition of the Razer™ Green Mechanical Switch. Game on with total clicky satisfaction and Razer Chroma™ lighting with the new Razer BlackWidow.” – Razer