Razer and HumanScale Partner for the Razer Productivity Suite

Razer has today announced the next generation in workplace productivity with the Razer Productivity Suite. The new Pro Click mouse, designed in collaboration with Humanscale, a global leader in workplace ergonomics, the Pro Type keyboard, and Pro Glide surface form a suite of exceptionally comfortable, durable, and high-performance peripherals perfectly styled for any work environment.

The Razer Productivity Suite has been created to enhance workflow and reduce fatigue by drawing on Razer’s years of experience in creating high-performance gaming peripherals, then transferring that expertise to the workplace. With superior engineering and cutting-edge technology, reliability and durability are vastly improved, as well as long-term comfort thanks to the collaboration with ergonomic experts, Humanscale. With a chic white finish and subtle gray highlights, the Razer Productivity Suite enhances the look of any workspace and delivers the speed, precision and durability demanded by the modern worker.

Razer Productivity Suite

The stylish looks of the Razer Productivity Suite conceal the high-quality build and componentry used to make a range of very durable products. With the buttons on the Pro Click mouse rated for up to 50 million cycles, and the switches on the Pro Type keyboard rated for up to 80 million cycles, the Razer Productivity Suite has some of the highest rated switches to be found on dedicated office products. This greater durability and longevity results in higher productivity for the lifespan of the product when compared to what is in the market today.

Created in partnership with Humanscale, the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life, the Razer Pro Click mouse was specifically designed to minimize the health risks associated with long-term mousing, including Tendonitis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. The mouse is ergonomically contoured to position the user’s wrist at a neutral 30-degree angle, therefore preventing discomfort and injuries associated with wrist pronation.

Furthermore, the Razer Pro Click is designed to meet the ideal comfort zones for small and large hands, and incorporates extended palm, thumb, and pinky supports to fully support the entire hand, minimizing contact stress with the desk and alleviating hand and arm strain. The result is an extremely comfortable mouse that reduces fatigue and the number of errors, ultimately delivering on Razer’s high precision and performance promise.

Razer Pro Click

With Razer’s Advanced 5G Optical Sensor, multi-host Bluetooth connectivity and an extended battery life in excess of 400 hours, the Pro Click mouse is the ideal pointing device for the desk worker needing accuracy and reliability all the time.

Ergonomic Form Factor

Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor

Durability for up to 50 million clicks

Multi Host Connectivity for up to 4 devices

8 Programmable buttons

Extended battery life

Razer Pro Type

Central to any workplace setup is the keyboard, which needs to be comfortable, fast and responsive, to keep errors and fatigue to a minimum. The Pro Type keyboard features a soft-touch coating for all-day typing comfort and uses Razer’s proprietary Orange Mechanical Switches, delivering a quiet, yet tactile keystroke for fast, accurate typing. With wireless and Bluetooth connectivity for up to 4 devices, the Pro Type is flexible and adaptable for any workspace setup, giving the optimal balance of performance and comfort.

Ergonomic Design with soft-touch Coating

Razer orange mechanical switches

Durability for up to 80 million keystrokes

Bluetooth and Wireless connectivity for up to 4 devices

Fully Programmable keys with macro recording

White LED backlit keys

Price & Availability

In confirming the launch of these new peripherals, Razer has said that they should be set for release on August 20th (directly from their website) with them hitting general retailers on August 27th.

Razer Pro Click: $99.99 USD / €109.99 MSRP

Razer Pro Type: $139.99 USD / €149.99 MSRP

Razer Pro Glide: $9.99 USD / €11.99 MSRP

If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the official website via the link here!

