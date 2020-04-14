Razer Launch Pokemon Themed Wireless Earphones

Admittedly, it’s been a long time I paid any attention to Pokemon and, if I’m being honest, I find it all more than a little confusing these days. That being said though, I still love a bit of themed merchandise when it comes out and with Razer revealing their Pokemon wireless earphones, I am more than a little tempted to make the splurge. It’s just a pity that I’ll probably never be able to get them!

Razer Launch Pokemon Wireless Earphones

Contained within a Pokeball holder (which is pretty awesome in itself) you’ll find two Pikachu themed wireless earphones that just take the design to a whole new level. Don’t think this is all about aesthetics though. In a report via TechPowerUp they also pack some pretty impressive features:

13 mm drivers

IPX4 water resistance

Bluetooth 5.0

Low latency mode that reduces latency to 60 ms

Customized voice prompts voiced by Pikachu

The Bad News…

While I’m more than a little tempted to get one of these sets, there is a pretty hefty downside. Namely, that at the time of writing, Razer doesn’t seem to be planning to release them outside of China. If you do, however, want to try your luck at international shipping, then you can check them out via the link here! – Albeit, with a price roughly converting to $140, I’m not sure I really want them all that much anymore!

What do you think? Do you like these Pokemon wireless earphones? Do you think they’re a little expensive? – Let us know in the comments!