Razer Launch Pokemon Themed Wireless Earphones

/ 7 hours ago
pokemon razer wireless earphones

Admittedly, it’s been a long time I paid any attention to Pokemon and, if I’m being honest, I find it all more than a little confusing these days. That being said though, I still love a bit of themed merchandise when it comes out and with Razer revealing their Pokemon wireless earphones, I am more than a little tempted to make the splurge. It’s just a pity that I’ll probably never be able to get them!

pokemon razer wireless earphones

Razer Launch Pokemon Wireless Earphones

Contained within a Pokeball holder (which is pretty awesome in itself) you’ll find two Pikachu themed wireless earphones that just take the design to a whole new level. Don’t think this is all about aesthetics though. In a report via TechPowerUp they also pack some pretty impressive features:

  • 13 mm drivers
  • IPX4 water resistance
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Low latency mode that reduces latency to 60 ms
  • Customized voice prompts voiced by Pikachu
pokemon razer wireless earphones

The Bad News…

While I’m more than a little tempted to get one of these sets, there is a pretty hefty downside. Namely, that at the time of writing, Razer doesn’t seem to be planning to release them outside of China. If you do, however, want to try your luck at international shipping, then you can check them out via the link here! – Albeit, with a price roughly converting to $140, I’m not sure I really want them all that much anymore!

What do you think? Do you like these Pokemon wireless earphones? Do you think they’re a little expensive? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results


Send this to a friend