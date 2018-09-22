Razer Launches Ifrit Headset for Hairstyle Conscious Gamers

Razer is introducing a new headset called the Ifrit. Unlike typical over-the-head type headsets, the Ifrit goes behind the head. This allows users to have the headset on without interfering with their hairstyle. This is a big improvement not just for gamers, but specifically for streamers who want to look their best while streaming. This gives users flexibility when it comes to their streaming setup and compliments Razer’s Kiyo broadcast webcam.

It features a low profile discreet design and connects via USB. It also has a built-in unidirectional condenser microphone. This is a cardioid polar pattern, a sensitivity of -41 ± 3dB and a frequency response of 100 ~ 10,000Hz.

Each package comes with a microphone cover, a bi-flange ear tip with three replaceable ear tips and the Razer USB enhancer. This USB enhancer is also available as a standalone product compatible with 3.5mm stereo headsets. This device is an analog to digital converter that improves audio quality while reducing static and background noise. Furthermore, it allows two people to speak through a single device since it supports two headsets in the same streaming setup.

How Much is the Razer Ifrit Headset?

The Ifrit with the USB enhancer is now available for $99.99 USD and comes with free shipping via RazerZone.com.

 

