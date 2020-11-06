Razer Launches the Kaira Pro Gaming Headset

Razer, a leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, has today announced the launch of its brand new Kaira Pro Designed for Xbox, a high-performance wireless gaming headset for Xbox Series X|S featuring Razer’s latest award-winning audio technologies, delivering a next level audio experience on the next generation of Xbox consoles. Using Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50 mm Drivers and HyperClear Supercardioid Mic, and with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the Kaira Pro provides stunning audio and clear voice comms for both Xbox Series X|S and cloud gaming players.

Today, gamers can access more than 100 game titles on Xbox consoles, PCs and – with the advent of cloud gaming – Android devices with a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But a lack of cross-platform compatibility left gamers using different headsets to play the same game on different devices, often compromising on performance and features. With the Razer Kaira Pro, gamers can use the same high-quality, feature-rich headset on their Xbox Series X|S, PC and Android phone or tablet, to enjoy the rich, immersive sound and crackle free comms for that perfect gaming experience, whether at home or on the go.

Razer Kaira Pro Gaming Headset

The Kaira Pro is specifically designed for multi-device compatibility, capable of connecting to a variety of platforms and devices. Using Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0, the Kaira Pro can be connected to the new Xbox Series X|S without the need for a dongle, and to Windows 10 PC and Android phones or tablets via Bluetooth 5.0, allowing gamers to take their headset to as many places as they take their games.

Using an innovative dual microphone design, the Kaira Pro has a detachable Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Mic for crystal-clear voice chat. When out and about, the microphone can be removed, and a separate, built-in mobile microphone, concealed within the headset automatically takes over voice communication, keeping the look of the Kaira Pro clean and lightweight.

Powered by Multi-Award-Winning Audio Technology

The Kaira Pro brings the latest in Razer’s audio technology to Xbox Series X|S. Using the same Razer TriForce Titanium 50 mm Drivers that debuted in the multi-award-winning Razer BlackShark V2, the Kaira Pro provides even brighter, clearer audio, with individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies for clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass, to deliver an immersive audio experience. Via the EQ preset button, Xbox gamers can toggle through four equalizer presets such as an FPS Mode to enhance in-game audio like enemy footsteps, or select Bass Mode for a more powerful, booming game sound.

Featuring the Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Mic​, the Razer Kaira Pro delivers ultra-clear voice comms, even in the heat of battle. With improved voice isolation, excluding more ambient noise from the back and sides, increased sensitivity for greater low-frequency response, and an optimized housing for added clarity and accurate voice pick-up, your teammates are sure to hear every word you say.

Highest Comfort

Designed for long play sessions, the Kaira Pro uses an ultra-soft breathable memory foam, with ear cushions designed to minimize heat build-up and perspiration. A soft, well-padded headband over a lightweight stainless-steel frame ensures a flexible and extremely durable design.

The Kaira Pro Designed for Xbox is the ultimate audio solution for next-gen Xbox gaming. No matter if you play your favorite games on Xbox Series X|S or prefer to play on Android devices via cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Kaira Pro delivers a high-quality sound experience and crystal-clear chat communication in any situation.

Features & Specifications

Headphones

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Impedance: 32Ω at 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 108 dB

Drivers: 50 mm, with Neodymium magnets

Inner ear cup diameter: Width 56mm / Length 67mm

Oval ear cushions: Designed for full-ear coverage with heat-transfer fabric, perfect for long-wearing comfort

Connection type: Direct to Xbox / via Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10

Wireless range: 10 m / 30 ft

Wireless frequency: 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz

Battery life: Up to 15 hours (with Chroma Lighting)/ 20 hours (without Chroma Lighting)

Microphone

Frequency response: 100 – 10,000 Hz

Signal-to-noise ratio: > 60 dB

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -54 ± 3 dB

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional

Bluetooth wireless range: Up to 10 m / 30ft

RangeProduct Requirements

Xbox One / Xbox One S / Xbox One X/ Xbox Series X|S

PC (Windows 10 or higher)*

Devices with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Price & Availability

In announcing the launch of the Kaira Pro gaming wireless headset, Razer has confirmed that it is available to order now for a price of $149.99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!