Razer Launches the Cynosa V2 Gaming Keyboard

Razer has today revealed the launch of its brand new Cynosa V2 gaming keyboard. Acting as a successor to the highly-popular Cynosa Chroma, this newly updated design provides a number of key improvements that’ll undoubtedly make this a very tempting proposition for those of you looking for a new (and very flashy) gaming peripheral.

Razer Cynosa V2 Gaming Keyboard

Offering improved ergonomic refinements, USB cable management, media shortcuts, and support for Razer Synapse 3, one of the key differences between this and the original model is undoubtedly the option that now allows users to individually set specific key lighting (rather than a pre-set pattern). In other words, RGB control offered in Razer products has never been this great!

Features

Individually backlit gaming keys for quiet, cushioned keystrokes with custom lighting

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB for advanced lighting effects and greater game immersion

Fully programmable keys for custom profiles, key bindings, and macros

Dedicated Media Keys for convenient control

Cable routing options for a clean setup

What Does Razer Have to Say?

“Paint your play in a truly immersive light with the Razer Cynosa V2—the essential RGB gaming keyboard. With customizable lighting in every key, watch it come alive as you game on Chroma-integrated titles, and embrace a gaming experience you won’t ever want to turn away from.”

Where Can I Learn More?

Razer has confirmed that the Cynosa V2 will hit retailers on July 31st with an MSRP in the region of $59.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

