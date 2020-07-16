Razer Launches the Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard

Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, has today announced the launch of the Huntsman Mini 60% optical gaming keyboard. This new ultra-compact form factor keyboard is the latest addition to the Huntsman family lineup, known for its industry-leading optical switches that outperform traditional mechanical switches in both speed and response times. The Huntsman Mini will be available in a Black or Mercury White finish as well as in both the clicky purple and newly improved linear red optical switch variations.

Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard

The Huntsman Mini answers the growing demand from gamers for a compact, high-performance gaming keyboard. This includes professional Fortnite gamers such as Ceice and Cloakzy, as the ultra-compact form fits perfectly in their limited tournament desk space. With about 60% of the size of a full-sized keyboard, the Huntsman Mini still retains all the essential keys for gaming. Functions normally assigned to dedicated keys on a full-sized keyboard are still present as secondary functions, printed onto the side of the keycaps. Even more functions or macros can be assigned to any key via Razer Hypershift within Razer Synapse 3.

This minimalist design clears the clutter from the desk and allows for more gaming room with large mouse swipes or for a larger sleeping area for that furry friend.

Community Driven Improvements

The Razer product team is continuing the community-validation design approach they adopted with the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition by listening to product feedback from gaming and tech enthusiast communities. Through multiple stages of iteration and feedback, the Razer Huntsman Mini was developed. In less than a year from the release of the linear switches on the Huntsman Tournament Edition, Razer has developed an improved Razer Linear Optical Switch, now to first appear on the Huntsman Mini – it features silicon sound dampeners that significantly reduce noise for quieter acoustics without sacrificing any speed or smoothness.

Doubleshot PBT keycaps, which were introduced with the Huntsman Tournament Edition last September, are more durable than regular ABS keycaps on standard keyboards and resist the oily shine from extended use. Razer has also made the investment to produce quality PBT Keycaps in regional layouts later in the year, including Japanese, Nordic, UK, German, French, Russian, and Spanish.

For fans of keyboard customization, the Huntsman Mini features a standard bottom row to be compatible with most standard keycap sets. A standard USB-C connection port can be used to interchange with the user’s own favorite colored cable on hand.

Features

Razer Optical Switches – with Clicky or Linear options

100 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycaps

Standard Bottom Row Layout

Aluminium construction

60% Compact form factor

Detachable USB-C Braided Fiber Cable

Hybrid onboard storage – up to 5 keybinding profiles

Onboard lighting presets

Individually backlit keys with Razer Chroma RGB backlighting featuring 16.8 million customizable color options

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Price & Availability

In announcing the launch of the Huntsman Mini, Razer has confirmed the following prices and release dates:

Clicky: $119.99 USD / 129.99€ MSRP Release date – July 14, 2020

Linear: $129.99 USD / 139.99€ MSRP Release Date – August 2020



Available to purchase directly or though approved online retailers, if you want to learn more about this and their other products, you can visit the official Razer website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!