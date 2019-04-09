Razer Launches the Ripsaw HD External Capture Card

Can Stream 1080p @ 60fps While Playing 4K UHD

Razer is launching their latest Ripsaw HD capture card. This is the company’s answer to rival Corsair‘s Elgato HD60 S. Offering the advantage of a lower price and 4K passthrough.

The device utilizes a USB 3.0 Type-C connector and has HDMI 2.0 ports. All the user needs to start is to plug in the USB cable to their PC, and connect the input as well as output HDMI ports. The source can even be connected to an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 console. It is even compatible with the Nintendo Switch.

Once connected, users can play in up to 4K UHD 60fps while the device does the work of sending uncompressed 1080p 60fps capture to the PC. There are also 3.5mm audio jacks in front so users can connect their audio devices. Aside from 4K UHD, it also supports 1440p, 1080p, 720p and even 480p pass through.

How Much is the Razer Ripsaw HD?

The Razer Ripsaw HD capture card is now available for £159.99.

For more information visit RazerZone.com.