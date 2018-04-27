Razer Releases Entry-Level Chroma Abyssus Essential Mouse

Razer Completes Chroma RGB LED Mouse Lineup

Gaming peripheral company Razer is announcing the launch of the Abyssus Essential mouse. This is an ambidextrous, entry-level gaming mouse imbued with Chroma RGB LED capability. It uses an optical sensor, capable of tracking up to 7,200 DPI. The Abyssus Essential mouse also has three hyperesponse buttons, durable for up to 10 million clicks each.

The Abyssus Essential replaces the Abyssus V2 in Razer’s gaming lineup. Providing a no-frills, easy affordable option for critical gamers. The only extra is the Chroma RGB LED around the bottom skirt and on the logo. This surrounding light underneath illuminates the surface so it is easier to see even in the dark. It also measures 114.7 mm X 63 mm, and is 37.3mm tall, using a 2 metre long USB cable for connectivity.

The device is also Synapse compatible, and it can be syncrhonized with other compatible RGB LED devices.

How Much is the Abyssus Essential Gaming Mouse?

The Abyssus Essential gaming mouse is now available for $49.99 USD or €49.99 in Europe. It goes well with other entry-level Chroma peripherals such as the Cynosa Chroma keyboard, Goliathus Chroma mouse mat.

Availability worldwide starts on April 26. Check RazerZone.com for availablity and updates.