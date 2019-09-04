Razer Ripsaw HD Capture Card Review
Peter Donnell / 12 hours ago
Razer Ripsaw HD
Tired of dealing with lag and sacrificing your system performance while streaming? Or perhaps you’re gaming on a console, and fed up of the poor quality of the built-in game recording features? Then it looks like Razer are here to answer your call for help. The Ripsaw HD is a welcome upgrade on their old model, kicking up the capture quality to 1080 @ 60 FPS. Furthermore, with 4K pass-through, you can still game on your usual monitor at high-resolution without compromising your stream or gaming experience.
Support
Because it captures via HDMI, it’ll work with a vast range of gaming devices. PC, obviously, but Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, etc are all good. Remember, it’ll work with PS4 Pro and Xbox One X too, but the capture is 1080 @ 60 FPS even when using the consoles 4K output modes.
Features
- Full HD 1080p at 60 FPS – for powerful stream performance
- 4K 60 FPS pass-through – for uninterrupted, smooth gameplay
- Full audio mixing capabilities – for hassle-free audio management
- HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectivity – for zero-latency output and maximum details
- 3.5 mm audio cable – for easy, software-free setup
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.
What Razer Had to Say
“Your influence grows with each passing stream. As the number of your followers rise, it’s time to upgrade to pro-level. Meet the Razer Ripsaw HD – Game Capture Card. It’s easy to use, produces high-quality footage with crisp audio, and compatible with PC or console setup. Produce the high-quality stream your audience deserves. The quality of your stream matters as much as your content. Record Full HD 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second to leave your audience in awe as they watch you tear apart your enemies in buttery-smooth quality. You’ll also have full customization and control of your streaming setup to suit your needs.” – Razer