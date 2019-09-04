Razer Ripsaw HD Capture Card Review

Razer Ripsaw HD

Tired of dealing with lag and sacrificing your system performance while streaming? Or perhaps you’re gaming on a console, and fed up of the poor quality of the built-in game recording features? Then it looks like Razer are here to answer your call for help. The Ripsaw HD is a welcome upgrade on their old model, kicking up the capture quality to 1080 @ 60 FPS. Furthermore, with 4K pass-through, you can still game on your usual monitor at high-resolution without compromising your stream or gaming experience.

Support

Because it captures via HDMI, it’ll work with a vast range of gaming devices. PC, obviously, but Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, etc are all good. Remember, it’ll work with PS4 Pro and Xbox One X too, but the capture is 1080 @ 60 FPS even when using the consoles 4K output modes.

Features

Full HD 1080p at 60 FPS – for powerful stream performance

4K 60 FPS pass-through – for uninterrupted, smooth gameplay

Full audio mixing capabilities – for hassle-free audio management

HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectivity – for zero-latency output and maximum details

3.5 mm audio cable – for easy, software-free setup

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Razer Had to Say