Razer Toaster to Finally Become Reality After 5 Years

April Fools Joke Taken Too Far or Not Far Enough?

Razer first announced the Razer Toaster back in 2016, and it has since garnered a cult following. There is only one problem. It does not exist. In fact, when it debuted, it was merely an April Fool‘s joke. Originally called “Project Breadwinner”.

In fact, the original fake webpage is still up which claims to ask fans for input.

However, this particular product apparently warmed some Razer fans’ heart. So much so that some have even gotten tattoos and have been launching petition after petition to get the product made. The fan-made

Give us the Razer Toaster Facebook page has now reached over “1 million likes”, and there are now 12 fans with Razer Toaster tattoos.

The page actually only has 44K individual likes, but Tan says he counts each tattoo as 100,000 likes each.

When Will the Razer Toaster Be Available to Buy?

Now Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan has finally agreed to make the product. Posting on his Facebook page, he admits that he did not expect the fan page to get momentum.

“I’ve just officially liked their page – and I’m going to put together my team of designers and engineers.” Tan says. “It will take a few years – but I’ll be sure to share the progress – and make it a community affair. “

That means there are still some waiting to be had. So for now, fans who want a Razer logo on their bread would have to do it manually. It will take work considering they would have to cut-out the logo from an aluminium foil and place it on top of the bread each time.