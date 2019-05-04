Razer Unveils Star Wars Stromtrooper Themed Gear for May 4th

Gaming Gear for Star Wars Fans

In celebration of May the 4th, 2019, Razer is launching Stormtrooper themed gaming peripherals. These sport a black and white colour scheme instead of the typical black and green Razer colours.

This is not the first time Razer teamed up with LucasFilm for officially licensed products. Back in 2011, the company also released a limited edition gaming keyboard for the release of Star Wars: The Old Republic game.

This time, the new Stormtrooper themed products include three different peripherals: a BlackWidow Lite keyboard, an Atheris mouse and a Goliathus Extended mouse mat.

The BlackWidow Lite uses Razer orange mechanical switches and have o-rings pre-installed. Each key is also individually backlit with a white LED.

Meanwhile, the Atheris is a wireless gaming mouse with a 7200 DPI optical sensor. It can connect either via 2.4GHz or Bluetooth LE and runs off two AA batteries.

How Much are These Razer Star Wars Stormtrooper Themed Peripherals?

The BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper Edition has an MSRP of $99.99 USD. Meanwhile, the Atheris Stormtrooper Edition gaming mouse costs $59.99. Lastly, the Goliathus Extended Stormtrooper Edition mousepad costs $34.99.

For a limited time, buying all three products at the same time will save users 10% off the total price. All available directly via razerzone.com.