Razer Viper Mini Wired Gaming Mouse
Peter Donnell / 1 day ago
- 62 g ultra-lightweight ambidextrous design: Without the need for a honeycomb design, our lightest mouse allows for smooth, effortless control that makes no compromise on its build strength-with 6 programmable buttons for greater utility
- Razer Optical Mouse Switch: Every click you make is actuated at the speed of light with no debounce delay, so you’ll always be the first to pull the trigger. The switches are also durable for up to 50 million clicks
- Razer Speedflex Cable: The Razer Viper Mini’s cable has greater flexibility and is designed to produce minimal drag, so that you can perform quicker, smoother swipes for a higher degree of control
- 8501 DPI Optical Sensor: Get the high-performance precision and consistent aim you need for competitive gaming with an optical sensor well balanced for speed and control
- Powered by Razer Chroma RGB: With 16.8 million colors and a suite of unique lighting effects, customize the Razer viper mini’s underglow lighting via Razer synapse 3 to inject more character to your battlestation
Was £39.99
Now £20.99
