Razer Viper Mini Wired Gaming Mouse

/ 1 day ago
41KsoE2tVMS. AC SL1000
  • 62 g ultra-lightweight ambidextrous design: Without the need for a honeycomb design, our lightest mouse allows for smooth, effortless control that makes no compromise on its build strength-with 6 programmable buttons for greater utility
  • Razer Optical Mouse Switch: Every click you make is actuated at the speed of light with no debounce delay, so you’ll always be the first to pull the trigger. The switches are also durable for up to 50 million clicks
  • Razer Speedflex Cable: The Razer Viper Mini’s cable has greater flexibility and is designed to produce minimal drag, so that you can perform quicker, smoother swipes for a higher degree of control
  • 8501 DPI Optical Sensor: Get the high-performance precision and consistent aim you need for competitive gaming with an optical sensor well balanced for speed and control
  • Powered by Razer Chroma RGB: With 16.8 million colors and a suite of unique lighting effects, customize the Razer viper mini’s underglow lighting via Razer synapse 3 to inject more character to your battlestation

Was £39.99

Now £20.99

getdealbutton

eTeknix use affiliate links, which means we may earn commission from our links.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS Discord Patreon TikTok Twitch

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

Send this to a friend
})