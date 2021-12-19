Rechargable DAB/DAB+ Digital & FM Radio
Peter Donnell / 1 day ago
- ✔️ DAB/DAB+ AND FM DIGITAL RADIO: With the iStar Portable DAB+ radio, you can enjoy your favourite radio stations with crisp and clear audio quality wherever you go. DAB offers enhanced digital radio quality, and allows you to access a range of digital radio stations. The clear LCD screen lets you know exactly what you are listening to.
- ✔️ MAINS OR BATTERY POWERED: Out in the garden, in the kitchen, in the living room or on the go – wherever you like to enjoy your music, the iStar Portable DAB/ DAB+/FM Radio is ready to play all your favourite stations. With its built in 1200mAh lithium battery you can enjoy on the go for up to 4 hours from a single charge.
- ✔️ STORE 40 PRESET STATIONS : You can easily store up to 40 stations to allow instant recall of your favourite DAB and FM stations. It is simple to use, when you first switch it on it will automatically tune in all the radio stations available. You can then go through and store your favourites.
- ✔️ SLEEP TIMER: Fall asleep with your favourite station playing and the i-Star DAB Radio will automatically turn off if you set the built in adjustable sleep timer. An integrated headphone port also allows you to listen to the radio without keeping others awake.
- ✔️ BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: i-Star are a proudly British company and offer a hassle-free 12-month warranty, easy return policy and friendly UK based lifetime customer service. The neat gift box includes 1 x Portable DAB Radio, 1 x Micro USB Charge Cable and an easy to follow User Guide. This product complies to CE and FCC standards
Was £34.99
Now £20.79
