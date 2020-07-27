Red Dead Online Players Invent a New Game – Pigby!

You may recall that last week we reported on how Red Dead Online users had begun dressing up as clowns in protest of the lack of new (and recent) content for the game. A move that seemed to have the desired effect as less than 48-hours after we wrote it, Rockstar Games confirmed that a new major update was coming to the game. Not that we, incidentally, take any credit for that, but the ‘clown’ movement clearly had the desired effect!

So, good news in that regard, but what can you do in the meantime? Well, if you are a bit bored waiting for it, a video posted on Instagram shows that some users have decided to create their new (and very unique) sporting event. Pigby has arrived!

Red Dead Online Users Start Playing Pigby!

So, what is Pigby? Well, based on my understanding of the video below, one player acts as a referee and throws a dead pig in the middle of two teams. They then fight it out (literally!) to see who can first grab the pig and run it back to their ‘goal’.

Yes, it’s a bit weird, but it does genuinely look like a lot of fun. Well, presuming you can round up enough players to make this more interesting.

Can I Play?

At the moment, the game (Pigby) is thought to only currently be played/organized through Xbox users. If you are, therefore, looking for a bit of entertainment on the PC or PS4 version, it appears that the market is wide open for you to establish your very own ‘Pigby’ Premier League.

If nothing else, it might help pass the time until that new content update does arrive!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!