Red Dead Redemption 2 is EGS Exclusive – But Only for a Month

The upcoming release of Rockstars Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC is almost upon us. Sure, we knew it was coming, but until just a few days ago, we were left guessing as to when. Thankfully, we know the game will be out next month, but there’s a small catch. It’ll be Epic Game Store Exclusive for one month. After that, the game will open up on Steam and likely some other launchers.

“The first game in the Red Dead Redemption series to be featured on the PC platform, Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC features a range of graphical and technical enhancements for increased immersion along with new Bounty Hunting Missions, Gang Hideouts, Weapons and more.” – Rockstar

Epic Game Store

As much hate as some people give Epic Game Store, it seems to be doing just fine with these exclusive deals. A lot of people simply don’t care. Albeit I think some care just a little too much. At least if you don’t like it, wait till December get it on Steam. However, is it that simple? I don’t think it is.

RockStar Games Launcher

Regardless of soulless corporation you give your money to, you know you’ll still need their Rockstar Games Launcher. So buying directly from Rockstar may be the best option. I really don’t know though, the market is a lot more complex than it was just a few years ago.

“Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to pre-order at the Epic Games store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop and additional digital retailers starting October 23rd with a pre-order bonus of 25 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online. Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to purchase on Steam this December.”

What do You Think?

It’s a tricky one to work out. Where will be the best place to buy it? How will your purchase impact your multiplayer experience? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.