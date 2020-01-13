Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Adds Bank Robberies!

/ 23 mins ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 is (largely) an excellent game. There are, however, aspects of it that do appear to be missing. For example, did you ever notice how it wasn’t possible to rob a bank? Well, not beyond the instances scripted in the main story at any rate!

Well, if you did want to hold up your local cashier for a quick cash injection, then the modding community has come to your rescue! Yes, a new mod released for the game now allows you to rob banks at your leisure!

Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Adds Bank Robberies

Now, when you think of it, there is a pretty solid reason why you can’t rob banks in the game. Namely because, if you were successful, Arthur would suddenly find himself in possession of many thousands of dollars and, as such, he could happily bugger off to Tahiti whether Dutch planned it or not.

In other words, yes it’s missing, but it would really break the main stories gaming economy if you could do it.

Where Can I Try It Out?

If you want to download and try the mod for yourself, then you can check out the website via the link here! – There are, however, a few caveats before you can just jump right in.

Firstly, you’ll need to have “ScriptHookRDR2” already in place. You can download that here! In addition though, this currently only works for the banks in Valentine, Rhodes, and Saint Denis.

Still, who knows, with enough money maybe you can pay to find a doctor who can cure your tuberculosis. Don’t count on it though!

What do you think? What’s your favourite Red Dead Redemption 2 mod? – Let us know in the comments!

