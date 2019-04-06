Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Announcement Due This Month?

Red Dead Redemption 2

With it being well over 6 months now since Red Dead Redemption 2 released for the PS4 and Xbox One, it’s pretty safe to say that most of you have probably already played it and likely taken it to its conclusion. Well, the story at least. There is, after all, plenty to do in this game!

In terms of a PC release, however, Take-Two has, as you might expect, been stubbornly quiet in regards as to when it will happen. Well, more specifically, if it will happen.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, rumours are abounding that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be announced for the PC in the next couple of weeks!

Rumours?!

The rumour comes courtesy of 4Chan and while that might already have some of you pulling faces, it is the exact same source who correctly predicted the announcement of Borderlands 3 earlier this week. As such, while it is to be taken with a pinch of salt, it’s not to be discarded either.

Epic Games Store

If the rumour is to be believed, the PC release will be announced on April 22nd. In addition, it will also be an Epic Games Store exclusive. The deal (which has reportedly already been signed between Epic and Take-Two) will allow the developer to retain the full profits of any DLC sales.

In addition, this will not be a time-limited exclusive. It will solely be released via the Epic Games Store. So those of you who are not fans of it might have some decisions to make.

As above, this is all rumour. With such details, however, it’s going to curious to see whether this is true or not. The good news is, we don’t have long to wait to find out!

