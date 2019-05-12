Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Appears on Programmer’s LinkedIn

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC

It’s been a little while now since Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on consoles. Much like Grand Theft Auto V, the wait for the PC version was extensive. However, it did result in a better-looking version of the game, 4K options and much more. We’re still waiting on news for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, but for now, all we have are crumbs of the trail. I’m sure it is really happening, but for now, it’s all rumours.

LinkedIn

The first hint of a PC version was a profile for a programmer at Rockstar Leeds in 2016. That was obviously removed quite quickly. Now a former physics programmer “Nan Ma” at Rockstar Toronto has mentioned the PC version also.

His previous work includes the PC versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Max Payne 3. However, he’s now moved on to his own VR gaming studio, Future Immersive.

Trailer

Of course, this is the console version trailer. However, if you’ve not played it (like me), because you’re waiting for the PC version (also like me), it’s worth a rewatch. Come on Rockstar, get your horses asses in gear and release the PC version.