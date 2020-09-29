Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Update Resolves Random Crash Issues

I think it’s pretty fair to say that since Red Dead Redemption 2 launched on the PC around a year ago, it hasn’t had the smoothest of rides. Well, the fact that when I purchased it I wasn’t able to play it for 3 weeks (due to Rockstar Launcher issues) is fairly indicative of that! Since then, however, the game has largely become a lot more friendly, albeit, dare I say somewhat fairly quickly forgotten now. I mean, is it just me, or has RDR2 mostly vanished from gaming memory now? – Anyway…

Over the last few months, however, there has been a notable issue with the PC version that has seen many users report random crashing in the game. Well, following the release of a new update, if you are one of those experiencing this problem, then the good news is that it has (all going well) now been fixed!

Red Dead Redemption 2 – PC Patch

As part of the latest release notes, while the update does not add any fresh content to the game, it does look to make the performance more stable and, specifically, to correct the random crashing issue many users have experienced:

Stability Improvements

Fixed several reported crashes and stability issues impacting gameplay in Story Mode and Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from entering Red Dead Online resulting in the error 0x99220000

Stability Issues (PC)

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game due to a corrupted key bind mapping file

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game using DirectX 12 on some versions of Windows 7/8

Where Can I Get It?

In confirming the launch of this new patch, Rockstar Games has confirmed that it should be automatically applied the next time you go to start the game. This is inclusive of all platforms the PC game is currently available on which include: Steam, the Epic Games Store, or directly through the Rockstar Launcher.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this, you can check out the games official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!