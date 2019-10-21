Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Vs Console Comparison Video

/ 1 min ago

The PC release of Red Dead Redemption 2 is quickly closing in on us. We all knew it was coming, but damn, that announcement came out of nowhere. Honestly, I didn’t expect to see it released this year! The trailer is certainly amazing, and you can check that out below. Even better, it’s in 4K 60FPS if you’ve got the monitor to enjoy that.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Vs Console Comparison Video

YouTuber Cycu1 has been busy taking a look at the PC footage we’ve had released though. The video (above) compares the footage to that of the console versions, including PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. The results speak for themselves, with improved draw distance, and a much richer looking environment.

“Months of rumors has recently been confirmed. Red Dead Redemtion 2 coning to PC in just few weeks. And as a confirmation Rockstar has released its first gameplay trailer showing some graphcis upgrades. Let’s compare it to console version – in this case captured on Xbox One X.” – Cycu1

4K

Unfortunately, the video does suffer some compression artefacts, so a direct comparison of textures isn’t really possible here. However, as you can see from the 4K trailer below, we know for a fact that the PC version is looking pretty damn sharp compared to the console release.

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    AMD or Intel?

    View Results

  • Archives