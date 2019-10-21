Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Vs Console Comparison Video

The PC release of Red Dead Redemption 2 is quickly closing in on us. We all knew it was coming, but damn, that announcement came out of nowhere. Honestly, I didn’t expect to see it released this year! The trailer is certainly amazing, and you can check that out below. Even better, it’s in 4K 60FPS if you’ve got the monitor to enjoy that.

YouTuber Cycu1 has been busy taking a look at the PC footage we’ve had released though. The video (above) compares the footage to that of the console versions, including PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. The results speak for themselves, with improved draw distance, and a much richer looking environment.

“Months of rumors has recently been confirmed. Red Dead Redemtion 2 coning to PC in just few weeks. And as a confirmation Rockstar has released its first gameplay trailer showing some graphcis upgrades. Let’s compare it to console version – in this case captured on Xbox One X.” – Cycu1

Unfortunately, the video does suffer some compression artefacts, so a direct comparison of textures isn’t really possible here. However, as you can see from the 4K trailer below, we know for a fact that the PC version is looking pretty damn sharp compared to the console release.