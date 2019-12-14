Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.15 Released

The latest update for Red Dead Redemption 2 is here at last. The December 13th update brings the game up to version 1.15 and adds new content for online gameplay. Of course, it also provides extensive balance and gameplay tweaks to the base game too. Some of the biggest updates are the addition of Frontier Pursuit mode, improved PvP in Red Dead Online and even more custom outfit slots. Overall, it’s a freaking massive update though.

Red Dead Redemption 2

It’s not all just new content, of course. There’s a wide range of multi-system bug fixes too. There are a bunch of game-breaking bugs and performance issues that have been ironed out. I doubt this is ALL of the issues fixed, and I suspect it’s such a big patch, it’ll even introduce a few new bugs too. However, if you want the update, it’ll auto download on Steam, Rockstar Launcher and Epic Games Store

Red Dead Redemption 2 December 13th Patch 1.15 Release Notes

[December 13, 2019] – New Content in Red Dead Online

The world of Red Dead Online continues to evolve with a new Frontier Pursuit with a unique path and activities to help you carve out a life for yourself on the frontier.

Moonshiner: The new Moonshiner Specialist Role allows you to establish your own bootlegging business, an ideal fit for players progressing along the Trader path or anyone seeking a property to call their own. Any active Trader who as completed a sell mission or reached Rank 5 in the Trader progression will receive an introduction via Cripps to meet Maggie Fike, an experienced bootlegger. Purchasing a shack from Maggie will allow you to own and operate the Moonshine business.

Five new Moonshiner Role Co-op Missions have been added to Red Dead Online and can be launched from Maggie in the Moonshine Shack once purchased.

Seven new Bootlegger Missions have been added for Moonshiners, which can be either launched from Maggie in the Moonshine Shack or encountered dynamically in the open world.

One new visual variant of an existing weapon has been added to Red Dead Online can be unlocked through Moonshiner Role progression. Once purchased, this can be applied to an existing weapon through the Customization Menu at any Gunsmith store: Moonshiner’s Sawed-Off Shotgun

One new hairstyle has been added for both male and female characters in Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through Moonshiner Role progression.

One new horse breed with six coat variations has been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through Moonshiner Role progression: Norfolk Roadster

One new Horse Saddle has been added to Red Dead Online and can be purchased from any Stable or the Handheld Catalogue. This can be unlocked through Moonshiner Role progression: Ivers Saddle

Several new Moonshiner role themed awards have been added to Red Dead Online.

A new set of Daily Challenges have been added into rotation, as well as additional Daily Role Challenges available for

One new Moonshiner related Random Event has been added to Red Dead Online: Moonshiner Camp

A new Hideout has been added to Red Dead Online – PS4 Early Access: Beaver Hollow

Four new weapons have been added to Red Dead Online: Navy Revolver Toxic Moonshine Flammable Moonshine Lowry’s Revolver – Unlocked through Grand Theft Auto Online

New items and variations of Clothing and Outfits have been added for male and female characters in Red Dead Online, and can be purchased from any General Store, Tailor or the Handheld Catalogue.

New emotes have been added to Red Dead Online, and can be purchased from any General Store, Tailor or the Handheld Catalogue. Some can only be unlocked through Role progression or Club Rewards. Some emotes are PS4 Early Access.

The Wheeler Rawson and Co. Club is available. Club membership is automatic and free, giving players rewards as they play during the Membership period from December 13 th , 2019 to March 10 th , 2020.

, 2019 to March 10 , 2020. The Outlaw Pass No. 2 is available through the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue for even more perks and rewards. Everything you unlock in the Membership period from December 13 th , 2019 to March 10 th , 2020 and acquire during that period will stay with you permanently.

, 2019 to March 10 , 2020 and acquire during that period will stay with you permanently. New Club and Outlaw Pass Rewards have been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Club and Pass progression including seven new Camp Flags, a new Camp Dog, Horse Masks and more.

The Benefits Section displays Offers, Rewards, new information and promotions. Offers and Rewards can be claimed for free gifts, discounts and more. Visit the Benefits Section for more details.

Balancing and Improvements in Red Dead Online

Accessibility Improvements Added new ‘Hold to Reel (Fishing)’ option within the Controls settings menu to improve accessibility for this minigame when using a controller. When activated, rotation of the control stick is replaced with a hold [Square / X] action.

Gameplay Improvements To improve PvP combat in Red Dead Online, tonics and consumable items can no longer be used while Dead Eye abilities are active, while on fire, or for a short period after being damaged by another player Added a ‘Weapon Quick Select’ system to Red Dead Online. Players can assign a weapon slot through the Weapon Wheel then tap [L1/LB/RMB] to quickly switch to that assigned weapon slot, which would have previously always switched to unarmed. Once assigned, press [L1/LB/Tab] to swap between this and your previous weapon. To holster your weapon with Quick Select assigned double tap [L1/LB/Tab] or select Unarmed from the Weapon Wheel. While playing Red Dead Online, you are now less likely to ragdoll or fall off your horse during a rough landing or when impacting something While playing Red Dead Online, the time needed for your horse to get back up after being revived or injured from a fall has been reduced A new option has been added to the Online Landing Page that spawns the player at their camp Three more Custom Outfit slots have been added to the player’s Wardrobe in Red Dead Online

Ability Card Improvements Improvements have been made to Ability Card indicators in the top-right of the screen, making it clearer when certain abilities are active The following changes have been made to Dead Eye Ability Cards in Red Dead Online: Slippery Bastard: Bullet bending effects now also apply when being shot at by a player using Paint It Black Slow and Steady: Fixed an issue where the run/sprint limit of this ability did not apply to some horse breeds The following changes have been made to Combat Ability Cards in Red Dead Online: Horseman: Additional damage dealt from horseback has been increased The Short Game: Additional damage dealt at close range has been increased Hangman: Damage dealt from lasso has been increased The Following changes have been to Recovery Ability Cards in Red Dead Online: Come Back Stronger: Health recharge rate has been increased, and all ranks now also provide a bonus to health regeneration Live For The Fight: Dead Eye regeneration rate has been slightly increased Ride Like The Wind: Amount of damaged converted to horse health/stamina has been slightly increased Cold Blooded: Duration of health regeneration after a kill has been reduced The following changes have been made to Defense Ability Cards in Red Dead Online: To Fight Another Day: Fixed an issue that kept this ability active for several seconds when entering cover while sprinting

Weapon Balancing The lock-on range of the Cattleman Revolver has been increased by 5 meters in Red Dead Online, now matching the range of all other revolver weapons The lock-on range of the Carbine Repeater has been increased by 5 meters in Red Dead Online, now matching the range of all other repeater weapons

Role Improvements Updates have been made to the Collector role collectible spawn system to make spawns less predictable Madam Nazar now becomes blipped on the map when a Collector item has been unlocked for purchase from her



Improvements – Story Mode

Added new ‘Hold to Reel (Fishing)’ option within the Controls settings menu to improve accessibility for this minigame when using a controller. When activated, rotation of the control stick is replaced with a hold [Square / X] action

Gameplay Improvements

Replaying a Story Mode mission via the Pause Menu will now give you access to all currently owned weapons in the current story progression

Players in Story Mode can now fast travel away from their player camp to any unlocked Fast Travel location once the camp upgrade is purchased

While playing Story Mode and engaged in combat against enemies, the time needed for your horse to get back up after being revived or injured from a fall has been reduced

Red Dead Online Fixes

Matchmaking & Networking

Improvements to networking have been made that will reduce the frequency of problems when pitching or moving your camp in large Red Dead Online sessions

Improvements to networking have been made that will reduce the frequency of problems with ambient wildlife populations in large Red Dead Online sessions

Improvements have been made to error handling when dealing with poor network connections between players that will reduce the frequency of error 0x20010006

Fixed several network issues that should reduce the chance of encountering disconnects and poor matchmaking

Fixed several issues that caused incorrect synchronization of player positions and movement in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect synchronization of doors and gates between different players in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect synchronization of ambient boat position/speed in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that resulted in the state of lootable containers and lockboxes being incorrect between players in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that resulted in an incorrect PlayStation Plus error message appearing if the player temporarily lost connection to the PlayStation Network

Fixed an issue with accepting Red Dead Online invites that were received after suspending and waking a console while in Story Mode

Fixed an issue where a player using Photo Mode while in Story mode would not receive invites from other players to Red Dead Online

Content

Fixed an issue that caused unlocked role skills to not become active until the player died or joined a new Red Dead Online session, including Ducking and Eagle Eye

Fixed issues that caused Bounty Targets to be unresponsive and immune to damage

Fixed an issue where the letter for Madam Nazar’s weekly collection would not be delivered to the Post Office after completing it once

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Local Delivery locations during the Trader role to be on the opposite side of Flat Iron Lake

Fixed an issue that prevented collection of the same Red Dead Online collectibles for two accounts shared on the same console

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing the goods that were in their delivery wagon after being disconnected during a Sell Mission

Fixed an issue that prevented some Free Roam Missions from starting correctly after some cutscenes

Fixed an issue with payment rewards in some Trader Sell Missions after the delivery wagon was crashed or destroyed

Fixed several issues with missing or incorrect Radar and Map blips during Red Dead Online content

Fixed several issues with cutscenes that occurred during Red Dead Online content.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not correctly receiving honor after completing the Co-op Mission – Highly Illegal and Highly Moral

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Marshal character to get stuck blocking Mission progression in the Co-op Mission – Highly Illegal and Highly Moral

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to complete the Co-op Mission – Right Side of The Tracks

Fixed an issue that resulted in the saddle not being free in the Stable in the Red Dead Online Intro

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to buy horse insurance from the Stable in the Red Dead Online Intro

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to interact with the Post Office clerk during the Red Dead Online Intro

Fixed issues that resulted in options be missing from the wardrobe in the Red Dead Online Intro

Fixed an issue that resulted in the ‘Camp & Properties’ menu to be unavailable during the Red Dead Online Intro

Fixed an issue that caused Free Roam Missions to be unavailable

Fixed an issue that caused the Free Roam Mission – Paid Killing to instantly repeat after completing it

Fixed an issue that resulted in one of the targets to get stuck in the Free Roam Mission – Paid Killing

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly failing the Mission and being told ‘The Posse Abandoned the Job’ in the Free Roam Mission – Paid Killing

Fixed an issue that resulted in the objective enemies/wagons to not move during the Free Roam Mission – Wagon Thieves

Fixed an issue that caused enemies using mounted turrets to not fire when multiple players attacked the same Hideout at once

Fixed several issues that occurred during ambient events in the open world

Fixed an issue that meant posse leaders were not given an increase/decrease in honor when a posse member delivered the target in the Free Roam Event – Manhunt

Fixed an issue that would cause the text to appear before the photograph that is taken at the end of modes

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect text to appear on screen during Hunt the Posse Leader

Fixed issues that resulted in players not being correctly placed into a game of Poker if they were killed while matchmaking

Fixed an issue that resulted in players experiencing unresponsive button prompts during Poker

Fixed issues that caused posse voice chat to cut out incorrectly during modes

Fixed an issue that caused various Legendary Bounty Missions to fail due to the Bounty escaping before they had even been discovered

Fixed an issue where a hogtied and carried target would appear invisible to other players during some Legendary Bounty missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to quit from the alert screen that appeared if their Posse Leader quit the Mission during a Legendary Bounty Mission

Fixed an issue that resulted in defensive mode not being re-enabled upon players returning to Free Roam after completing a Legendary Bounty Mission

Fixed an issue that caused the Legendary Bounty – Cecil C. Tucker to kill himself when throwing fire bottles

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access their weapons locker during Legendary Bounty Missions and Co-op Missions

Fixed an issue that incorrectly displayed more targets than were intended during the Bounty Hunter Mission – Track Target

Fixed intelligence and movement issues that occurred with some Bounty targets

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly told they had failed a PvP Bounty

Fixed an issue where some players did not receive payment upon delivering a Bounty

Fixed an issue that caused the capture phase for Bounty Hunters to not end

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being sent to jail after surrendering

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to interact with the Bounty Board

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to receive invites to a PvP Bounty Hunt

Fixed an issue that prevented the Equine Assistance role skill from working while in first person camera view and holding throwable weapons

Fixed an issue that resulted in the controller rumble effect to not stop after picking up a collectible

Fixed an issue that resulted in some Collector dig sites to not disappear on the map after digging it up

Fixed an issue that resulted in collectible zones to still be marked on the map despite having been collected

Fixed an issue that resulted in bird eggs being destroyed when shot out of a nest with a Small Game Arrow

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to pick up the Egret Egg

Fixed an issue that caused the goods in the back of a Trader Delivery wagon to turn invisible when the mission was started

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Mission immediately restarting after players had completed a Trader Sell Mission

Fixed an issue that resulted Sell Missions to not end correctly if a rival player stole the goods and attempted to deliver the wagon

Fixed an issue that incorrectly resulted in only one player needing to collect an objective in a Trader Resupply Mission

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to launch any Trader Missions

Fixed an issue that caused some Trader items to not unlock correctly

Fixed an issue that resulted in some donated animal carcasses returning an incorrect amount of materials not equivalent to the Butcher sell price

Fixed an issue that left players unable to collect a bag in objective-based Showdown Modes when dropped in an awkward place

Fixed an issue that caused bags in objective-based Showdown Modes to sometimes not reset if the carrying player died out of bounds

Fixed an issue that may have prevented players from collecting the torch during the Showdown Mode – Sport of Kings

Fixed an issue where individual player portraits would be replaced with stock portraits on some Showdown Mode scoreboards

Fixed spawning issues that were present in several Showdown Modes

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being put into a Race Series when trying to join a Takeover Series

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving incorrect ticker messages about what other players were doing during Showdown Modes

Awards and Daily Challenges

Fixed an issue where completion of some types of Showdown modes and playlists would not increment Showdown-related Daily Challenges

Fixed an issue that caused unreliable tracking of herb-related Daily Challenges when using the Equine Assistance skill to collect herbs on horseback

Fixed an issue that caused unreliable tracking of Bounty Hunter Daily Challenges related to the Bolas and Tracking Arrow weapons

Fixed an issue that caused completed Role Daily Challenges to incorrectly count towards the ‘Complete all 7 Daily Challenges’ Award

Fixed an issue where the ‘Turn in a Player Bounty’ Award may not increment correctly when several players are chasing the same bounty target

Fixed an issue that caused collectibles on Madam Nazar’s weekly list to count twice towards the ‘Collectibles Collected’ Daily Challenge when picked up

Fixed an issue that may have caused completed Daily Challenge items to be missing a tick and display the wrong count of completed items for that day

Fixed an issue that caused unreliable tracking of Daily Challenges related to donating animal carcasses of specific sizes

Fixed an issue where some partially completed Daily Challenges would be reset if the player disconnected from the internet

Fixed an issue that caused a Daily Challenge Streak reminder to incorrectly appear after the player had already completed a Daily Challenge for that day

Fixed an issue that caused unreliable tracking with the ‘Evade Bounty Hunters’ Award

Story Mode

Fixed an issue on PC systems that caused progression issues with several Story Missions when running at high framerates

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck and unable to move in the Story Mission – Mrs Sadie Addler, Widow

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck and unable to move if they had camp set-up nearby the Lagras swamp

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to eat a cooked meat if their control scheme was set to Standard FPS

Fixed a button conflict that occurred after remapping the ‘Context Action’ button to any button that is originally used when interacting with the Post Office clerk on PC

Fixed an issue in the Bounty Hunter Mission – Good, Honest, Snake Oil that resulted in players being unable to progress if they dropped Benedict Allbright before the Sheriff had finished his dialogue

General

Fixed numerous issues that caused game crashes, freezes and other stability problems during both Story Mode and Red Dead Online

Fixed several issues that resulted in players getting stuck on loading screens during transitions between Read Dead Online content

Fixed multiple issues that resulted in loss of player control while in a Read Dead Online session

Fixed an issue that resulted in an infinite black loading screen when repeatedly joining and leaving a Posse Photo in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that resulted in an infinite black loading screen when attempting to pay off a jail bribe in Red Dead Online

Improved performance on PC systems with high-end CPUs when displaying large amounts of particle effects at once

Crime and Bounty

Fixed an issue where a crime or bounty would not be registered when killing another player’s horse using Fire Arrows in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue where players did not have a chance to fight back after surrendering to ambient Bounty Hunters in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue where a player was unable to surrender to ambient Bounty Hunters while in a vehicle in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue where a player may incorrectly gain a wanted level after hogtying lawmen with no nearby witnesses

Fixed an issue that resulted in players Honor not being correctly decreased after paying a bribe to get out of jail

Game Menus and User Interface

Fixed several issues on all platforms that caused text, images, menus and other user interface elements to display incorrectly and overlap each other

Fixed several issues on PC systems that caused some user interface elements to be incorrectly sized or misaligned when running at 4K and ultrawide resolutions

Fixed several issues on PC systems that caused some text and image elements to be cut off when running at low resolutions or when using Stadia on mobile devices

Fixed an issue on PC systems where the player could not use the mouse to rotate the camera in some shop menus such as the Barber or Tailor

Fixed an issue on PC systems that resulted in a missing crosshair when opening the Pause Menu Map while using keyboard and mouse controls

Fixed an issue on PC systems that prevented the player from accessing the Key Mapping menu unless they loaded either Story Mode or Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue on PC systems that caused the ‘Settings’ option on the Landing Page to appear in all capitals

Fixed an issue on PC systems that prevented players using keyboard and mouse controls from navigating through some shop menu item using the mouse alone

Fixed an issue that caused overlapping text to display on the View Controls settings menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in text being cut off on some menus while using East Asian languages

Fixed an issue that resulted in some enemies being blipped with the wrong color of dot on the Radar

Fixed an issue that caused delays when attempting to load the Social Club menu as soon as the player launched the game

Fixed an issue where some images and text would be missing when hovering over items in the Pause Menu Map

Fixed an issue where inaccessible items for some platforms would be listed in the Compendium menu

Fixed an issue that prevented the Store menu from loading when accessed via the Landing Page

Fixed an issue that caused Dead Eye Tonic to be missing from the ‘Purchases’ menu in Showdown Modes

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access the recipes menu

Fixed UI issues that resulted in players still appearing as being in defensive despite recently leaving defensive mode

Fixed UI issues that occurred in the Free Mode Event – Trade Route

Fixed UI issues that made it difficult to tell if a Posse was private

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Give Up’ prompt to repeatedly flash on screen

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Surrender’ prompt to be unresponsive

Fixed inconsistencies that occurred with the displayed price of the ‘Change Appearance’

Fixed an issue that resulted in the ‘Remove Friend’ option to be missing from lobbies

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘No Mask’ prompt to not work in the wardrobe

Fixed cases of unresponsive button prompts when navigating the Friends tab in a lobby

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly blipped as hostile

Graphics and Visual Effects

Added the launch argument -ignorepipelinecache to fix issues for users crashing with the error message ‘ERR_GFX_STATE’ on boot and were previously able to play the game with no problems.

The Graphics settings menu for PC systems now displays how much VRAM is available to Red Dead Redemption 2 and how much is reserved by other applications running on the system

Fixed an issue on PC systems where Safe Zone and HDR settings may not be saved if changed from the Landing Page and not Story Mode or Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue on PC systems that caused flickering white dots on the horizon during certain times of day while MSAA is active

Fixed an issue on PC systems with graphical settings that restricted MSAA to a maximum of 4x on some AMD graphics cards

Fixed an issue on PC systems where the Benchmark Tool would not display an FPS counter while the benchmark was running

Fixed an issue on PC systems where the Benchmark Tool would monitor stats during scene loading, resulting in an incorrect result for the ‘Min FPS’ value

Fixed an issue on PC systems that caused some miscellaneous graphical and lighting artifacts

Fixed an issue on Stadia where anisotropic filtering would not activate correctly, resulting in some blurry textures

Fixed an issue that caused graphical artifacts in reflections when previewing Half Chaps from any wardrobe in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that resulted in a building interior not rendering correctly around the Gaptooth Breach location

Items, Clothing and Emotes

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ custom outfits to be unequipped upon respawning

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to change outfits via horse inventory while wearing some preset outfits

Fixed an issue in Red Dead Online where players could jump while using tonics and consumables to skip animation

Fixed an issue where the opening of some satchel items such as maps would be interrupted by the auto-holstering of weapons while on horseback

Fixed an issue with animations when observing another player in Red Dead Online using the Binoculars or Refined Binoculars while in first person camera view

Fixed several issues of clipping between different clothing item combinations in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that prevented players from performing emotes while using certain control schemes and settings in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that prevented players from performing some hat-related emotes while wearing certain hat items in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue where certain emotes would not show corresponding text in the activity feed when performed in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck in a loop while performing an emote

Fixed an issue that meant players were unable to use the ‘Surrender’ emote in the Photo Studio

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to save their outfits after changing parts of a role outfit

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to change their clothes in Wardrobes

Fixed an issue that caused some clothing items to be incorrectly unavailable while another item was equipped

Fixed an issue that occurred if players attempted to preview a role outfit while wearing a non-role outfit

Weapons and Combat

Fixed an issue with incorrect animations when observing other players in a Red Dead Online perform gun tricks

Fixed an issue that allowed you to fire sidearm weapons while performing gun tricks

Fixed an issue that caused the player to holster an equipped Machete or similar long blade weapon when tackling someone

Fixed an issue where weapons holstered on back/shoulder would be permanently offset after carrying a large item or body

Fixed an issue that caused the weapons of some ambient guards to appear invisible while in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue that may have prevented ammo cartridges from appearing during the reload animation of some revolvers

Fixed an issue where Explosive Ammo may have incorrectly applied damage when shot at long range, resulting in one-hit kills against other players

Fixed an issue that prevented players from manually reloading their off-hand weapon while dual wielding on horseback

Fixed an issue that prevented the LeMat Revolver from firing when switching between ammo types and dual wielding with another type of sidearm

Fixed several issues with incorrect animations when observing other players in a Red Dead Online session firing weapons on-foot and from horseback

Fixed an issue that prevented Dynamite from being planted correctly on the side of some wagons and coaches

Fixed an issue where snow deformation would be ignored when planting Dynamite on the ground and leave it floating

Fixed an issue where the Bolas weapon would incorrectly kill animals on impact instead of knocking them over

Fixed an issue with animations when using the Bolas weapon while standing on a moving train

Fixed an issue where some automatic actions such as opening doors and jumping over ledges would not trigger while holding some thrown weapons

Fixed an issue that caused lasso weapons to break hold of animals too easily when at range on horseback

Fixed an issue with camera transitions while aiming and throwing lasso weapons

Fixed an issue with animations that occurred when attacked by an animal while aiming and throwing lasso weapons

Fixed several issues with animations when performing the melee shove action added with the Frontier Pursuits update

Fixed several issues with animations when performing struggles and grapples against other players in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the player to incorrectly climb/vault while in melee combat

Fixed an incorrect button prompt that appears during player melee struggles in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue where the ambient population would sometimes not drop held objects before initiating combat with the player in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue with incorrect animations when observing other players in a Red Dead Online taking cover against objects

Fixed an issue where lock-on aiming modes may not detect a target when aiming while in cover against a tree

Fixed an issue that caused weapons placed in a weapons locker to be placed on the player’s horse after rebooting

Fixed an issue that caused some long arm weapons to not be present on a player’s weapon wheel

Photo Mode

Fixed an issue with Photo Mode where Eagle Eye particle effects were not correctly removed from the world on activation

Fixed an issue with Photo Mode where Lens options would not have full functionality while using the Orbit Camera

Fixed an issue with Photo Mode where the game would advance in time slightly when being activated through the Pause Menu

Fixed an issue with Photo Mode that caused some image filters to appear grainy while HDR is turned on

Fixed an issue with Photo Mode where some text character symbols were missing when using the Photo Mode editor

Fixed an issue with Photo Mode that allowed the Exposure setting to go beyond its maximum intended setting

Fixed an issue with Photo Mode that caused problematic controls for the Blur Strength options

Horses and Vehicles

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to purchase upgrades for their delivery wagon

Fixed an issue where hogtied enemies would not be dropped when mounting a horse and performing gun tricks at the same time

Fixed an issue that caused synchronization pops when replacing the stowed item on another player’s horse during Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue with animations that occurred if a player was tackled while stowing a pelt on their horse in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that prevented controller rumble from activating correctly when jumping between horses, vehicles and trains

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to mount their own horse after being killed by another player in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue with animations when mounting horses after being cut free from a hogtie

Fixed an issue with horse animations after being damaged by another player in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue that allowed multiple players to revive the same horse at the same time while in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue with the incorrect placement of rider’s feet in stirrups during Story Mode

Fixed an issue where vehicle damage and scorch marks would not synchronize for all players in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue that allowed two Hunting Wagons to intersect and cause collision problems while players are interacting with the Butcher

Fixed an issue with camera clipping while multiple players are riding in the Hunting Wagon

Fixed several issues with animations related to the Bounty Wagon vehicle

Fixed an issue that resulted in special horse reviver to not work correctly

Fixed cutscene issues that occurred when fast travelling while on horseback

Fixed an issue that caused owned horse stat tanks to visually appear as reset

Fixed an issue that caused players’ Bounty Wagons to have a cooldown despite them dismissing their Hunting Wagon

Shops

Fixed an issue that caused shop menus such as Madam Nazar and the Butcher to open to the Recents satchel tab instead of the appropriate Sell/Donate tab

Fixed issues with new item stars in shop menus

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect UI to appear when at the Butcher Table

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to sell a cougar pelt to the Butcher

Fixed an issue that resulted in missing menu options in the Gunsmith

Fixed an issue that caused some club rewards to not be present in the Gunsmith after reaching the required level

Fixed an issue that caused the Gunsmith catalogue to be blank

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Zoom Out’ option in the Gunsmith to be unresponsive

Fixed pricing issues that occurred in the Gunsmith if the player had cooper as part of their modifications

Fixed UI issues that were occurred when equipping saddles in the Stable

Fixed issues with the Norfolk Roadster horse location in the Stable menus

Fixed an issue that caused Superior Horses to appear in the incorrect location in the ‘Owned Horses’ menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being immediately returned to the Stable menu after trying to leave

Fixed an issue that caused the collectors lantern to appear on others saddles when previewing them in the Stable

Fixed an issue that resulted in players leaving the Stable in the wrong vehicle when trying to take their Bounty Wagon out

Fixed an issue that meant players were unable to purchase the Norfolk Roadster horse in the Stable

Fixed button prompt issues that were present when trying to purchase Wagon insurance in the Stable

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to purchase carrots at the Stable

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being kicked from the menu when shopping at the Fence

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving the Hunting Hatchet or Jawbone Knife after purchasing them from the Fence

Fixed issues that occurred when entering the Madam Nazar shop menu

Fixed an issue that would cause the ‘Sell All’ prompt at Madam Nazar to be unresponsive when selling many items at once

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Sort’ option in Madam Nazar’s shop to not work correctly

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to purchase role outfits from the Handheld Catalogue

Fixed an issue that caused the page for the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Club Outlaw Pass in the Handheld Catalogue to incorrectly appear as to appear as $0.00

General Fixes – Miscellaneous