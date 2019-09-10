Red Dead Redemption Fan Remaster is Facing Dev Shut Down

PC owners can generally find themselves more than a little frustrated when it comes to games developed by Rockstar and published by Take-Two Interactive. The studio isn’t particularly quick to make its PC ports and in terms of Red Dead Redemption, beyond the realms of emulation or the Sony PSNow application, you’re a bit stuffed!

You may, however, recall that last month we reported on an attempt to bring a PC specific remaster of the original game via a new graphics mod. As a fan-based project, the concept was to really give the dated graphics the spit and polish possible on PC. This was, of course, designed to work on both the RPCS3 and Xenia emulators. This wasn’t going to be a ‘stand-alone’ native release.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, it seems that Take-Two has caught wind of it and is looking to put the C&D hammer on the fan-based team.

Red Dead Redemption PC Remaster

Now, generally speaking, releasing mods to improve the graphics doesn’t usually get the ire of developers. This is, however, a somewhat unique case. Firstly, it is dealing with the emulated version of the game which, in itself, often has questionable legality. Specifically in terms of where and how people access the game ROM files. Additionally, however, with the game never having formally been released on PC, Take-Two might want to prevent even an unofficial version of that happening.

What Do We Think?

Red Dead Redemption is, of course, the property of Take-Two Interactive. As such, they have more than the legal right to try and shut this project down. DamnedDev, the developer of the remaster, has said that they are seeking legal advice as a means of potentially finding a ‘workaround’. One that will (hopefully) make everyone happy.

The bottom line, however, is that this is more than likely going to be shut down. Such compromises are, quite frankly, rarely found! Which is more than irksome considering just how unlikely a legitimate port seems at the time of writing!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!