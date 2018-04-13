Reports Says Cheating in PUBG is Rampant and Out of Control

PUBG cheating is rampant and out of control!

It’s hard to overlook the fact that while PUBG might have been the stronger game in 2017, 2018 has been nowhere near as positive. Seemingly losing a massive amount of its former 20 million player base, Fortnite is, for now, the champion game for Battle Royale enthusiasts.

Part of the problem with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been its mass cheating. Something which exploded when the game launched officially in China. Since then the developers have been losing players hand over fist and if we do draw a direct comparison to the loss of players and cheating, then it seems things are not going to get any better on either side.

Failure to address issues!

In a report via WindowsCentral, cheating in PUBG is as rampant as ever. Despite the developers regularly making statements that they are looking to address it, it seems clear that the problem is beyond their capabilities.

Even the launch of new maps and content hasn’t helped the problem. The report suggests that you are almost literally tripping over cheaters. In fairness, in my experience, I don’t think I’ve encountered that many, but then again, how would I know?

Can PUBG be fixed?

I’m not sure. Fortnite has practically buried this game in terms of popularity and players. The writing, therefore, may already be on the wall. A regular a constant factor is that people want region locking, but the developers won’t do it. Lord knows why as I suspect it would solve a lot of problems, but if you were tempted to dip your toe back into PUBG, apparently it’s gone from bad to worse and shows no signs of getting better.

What do you think? Is cheating a big problem in PUBG? Is it as big as suggested? – Let us know in the comments!