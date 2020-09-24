Growing User Reports Suggest Nvidia 3080 Gaming Crash Issue

Following the release of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, while actually getting hold of one has proven to be a pretty big challenge for many people, it seems that the GPU, and specifically custom-AIB designs, may have a pretty significant problem. Following an increasingly large number of reports, various users are suggesting that after trying the graphics cards out, games are apparently randomly crashing and the boost clock speed is being cited as the most probable cause.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 CTD Gaming Issues!

At the time of writing, various forums across the internet are starting to increasingly get filled with posts from users suggesting that their custom Nvidia 3080 (seemingly regardless of which manufacturer) is regularly causing games to crash to desktop (CTD). Given that there are individual reports on Reddit, Nvidia, and Overclockers.co.uk, this doesn’t appear to be an isolated incident either with more than a few people clearly aggravated about the situation.

For the sake of balance, it doesn’t appear to be an issue affecting all users. That being said, however, there’s enough reports to suggest this isn’t just a bad batch of cards. Something isn’t quite working right here!

What’s Causing It?

Although entirely a matter of speculation, it has been suggested that the main issue lies with the clock speeds settings. Specifically, that when the boost clock speed is taken over 2Ghz it causes games to immediately crash. While this diagnosis hasn’t yet been 100% confirmed, we should note that this was not an issue we encountered during our test process. That being said though, if it is indeed a problem, the issue may lie with the most recent Nvidia driver update.

The clearly frustrating aspect for users, however, is that if you are experiencing this problem, there’s not much you can do about it at the moment. As above, we fully expect this both can and will be fixed in a driver update, but if this isn’t driver related, we may be looking at a pretty significant issue here.

If you are, therefore, one of those people having issues gaming with your 3080, while we don’t have any answers for you, you can at least take some solace in the fact that you’re not alone and, all going well, a fix will be on the way in the very near future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!