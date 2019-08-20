Researchers Find That People Who Use Emojis Have More Sex!

When using your social media accounts, do you tend to use a lot of emojis? -If you do, then it may be revealing something about you that you didn’t realise. Particularly if you use them pretty often!

In a report via CNET, researchers conducted a study in which they concluded that if you’re more likely to use emojis, the chances are that you’re also having a lot of sex! – You couldn’t make this up!

Researchers Find Link Between Emoji Usage and Sex!

The research, conducted by the Kinsey Institute surveyed 5,000 people. Following questions on their social media (and presumably bedroom) habits, they concluded that if you regularly used emojis on your social media accounts you were far more likely to have been on a lot of dates and (not necessarily by proxy) you also have a lot more sex!

So, how does this work? Well, the study has said that:

“We find that the use of emojis allows daters to communicate important affective information to potential partners which facilitates successful intimate connection and more romantic and sexual opportunities This suggests that those who use emojis more often in this context are more successful at establishing connection and thus enjoy more opportunities for romantic and sexual engagement.”

What Do We Think?

Given that I know people who are capable of having full-blown conversations using nothing but emojis, while I may not necessarily agree with the results of the study, I can at least agree that it can likely be used to help move early-stage relationships towards that direction. I’m somewhat grateful that I grew up in a far simpler time!

With the study failing to conclusively conclude as to which emoji is the most erotic, however, you’re going to have to try and find that out for yourselves!

