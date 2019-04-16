Resident Evil 2 Gets MGSV Treatment from Modders

/ 3 hours ago
Resident Evil 2 Gets MGSV Treatment from Modders

Resident Evil 2 Gets MGSV Treatment

We love a good mod, and they don’t come much better than this. Hailing from developers “SirLumberJackie” and “George” which alone sound like quite the duo. The new mods replace both Leon’s Arklay Sheriff outfit and Claire’s Jacket outfit. What’s amazing is that they’re replaced with Big Boss and Quiet from Metal Gear Solid V. Seriously, how freaking awesome is that!

Resident Evil 2 Gets MGSV Treatment from Modders

Now, this is purely an aesthetic mod, but it opens up a lot of ideas. Could other modders bring other Metal Gear Solid elements into Resident Evil 2? Throw in a mini-map, a few bits of music, and some tweaks to the enemies, and we’ll have the game Metal Gear Survive should have been. I honestly think the modding community could do a better job than they ever did… good grief that game sucked.

How to Download and Install

You’ll need the Fluffy Manager mod installer, which you can download here. You’ll also need to place the required rar file in the “modmanager\Games\RE2R\Mods” folder so you can install the Quiet and Big Boss mods.

More?

What mods would you love to see added? Or perhaps you have some favourites already? Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!