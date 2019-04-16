Resident Evil 2 Gets MGSV Treatment from Modders

Resident Evil 2 Gets MGSV Treatment

We love a good mod, and they don’t come much better than this. Hailing from developers “SirLumberJackie” and “George” which alone sound like quite the duo. The new mods replace both Leon’s Arklay Sheriff outfit and Claire’s Jacket outfit. What’s amazing is that they’re replaced with Big Boss and Quiet from Metal Gear Solid V. Seriously, how freaking awesome is that!

Now, this is purely an aesthetic mod, but it opens up a lot of ideas. Could other modders bring other Metal Gear Solid elements into Resident Evil 2? Throw in a mini-map, a few bits of music, and some tweaks to the enemies, and we’ll have the game Metal Gear Survive should have been. I honestly think the modding community could do a better job than they ever did… good grief that game sucked.

How to Download and Install

You’ll need the Fluffy Manager mod installer, which you can download here. You’ll also need to place the required rar file in the “modmanager\Games\RE2R\Mods” folder so you can install the Quiet and Big Boss mods.

Big Boss mod here

Quiet mod here.

More?

What mods would you love to see added? Or perhaps you have some favourites already? Let us know in the comments!