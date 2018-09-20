Resident Evil 2 Releases Trailer Featuring Ada Wong

The remake of Resident Evil 2 is only months away, but this definitely shot to the top of many peoples ‘most-wanted’ list. Well, for 2019 at least. Don’t forget Red Dead Redemption 2 is only around the corner!

In fairness to Capcom, they have regularly posted new screenshots and videos and so far are doing an excellent job at keeping the hype well on track. Speaking of which, they have just released a brand new trailer showing the ‘story mode’ extracts from the Ada Wong character.

Who Is Ada Wong?

I remember Ada Wong from Resident Evil 2, but truth be told, aside from having some clumsy AI, I don’t remember much about her. Was she good? Was she evil? Who knows! Either way, in the video below she, if nothing else, looks absolutely fantastic. Leon, incidentally, isn’t too bad either!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Is It Out?

Resident Evil 2 will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on January 25th, 2019.

In regards to the release, I must applaud Capcom. They could’ve easily gone down the road of simply remaking it. As they did with Resident Evil 1 HD. Instead, though, they decided to do something far bolder by recreating the game entirely from the ground up. It was a bold move and one that could’ve backfired. From what we’ve seen so far though, I, at least, am absolutely loving it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!