Resident Evil 2 Remake PC Demo Is The Final Build

Resident Evil 2

The release of the Resident Evil 2 remake is less than 48 hours away. Well, at least from the time in which I’m writing this. With the release of the demo earlier this month, we were able to get a glimpse into what we could expect and, in truth, most of us have been pretty hugely impressed. In regards to the PC version, however, a number of concerns were raised as to how the demo operated.

With many initially brushing this off as ‘something that will be fixed in the final release’, a report via DSOGaming reported that the demo release is, essentially, the final build. In other words, very little is going to have changed between its release and now!

PC Problems!

Some of the issues reported by users of the PC demo included;

DirectX 12 performing slower than DirectX 11 – Despite no notable differences.

Warning messages incorrectly issued in the graphical menu.

VRAM estimations (used to base a performance level) are reportedly significantly overexaggerated.

Poor reflections with artefacts appearing.

30fps zombie animations.

While some of these might be concerning to many, however, I’m personally not too worried.

What Do We Think?

Well, if nothing else, I consider the information useful, but ultimately not exactly crushing to the overall experience. For example, I will run the game in DirectX 11 if it’s seemingly giving a faster experience. Additionally, I’ll also push the graphical boat out a bit more (although I did reign it in a little to ensure I got an enjoyable 30-minutes worth from the demo). In terms of my experience, however, I had no problems. It ran fine for me! Even on a system which is strong, but showing some signs of age.

I would, therefore, consider this to be more ‘good advice’ rather than anything to be worried about.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Resident Evil 2? Did you have any performance problems? – Let us know in the comments!