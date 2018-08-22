Resident Evil 2 Remake Will Use Nvidia Ray Tracing

One of the most highly anticipated games due for release is the Resident Evil 2 Remake. So far, it’s looking to be a highly impressive re-imagining of the series. It seems that something unexpected is also on the way to the game. Well, it would’ve been unexpected because until a couple days ago we didn’t know it was coming.

In a report via DSOGaming, Resident Evil 2 will support the brand new Nvidia RTX ray tracing technology.

It Already Looks Good!

I’m not surprised at this announcement, yet it is all a little bit confusing. So far, Nvidia has now confirmed that Resident Evil 2 will support ray tracing. It’s certainly not on the list of upcoming supported games. It has, however, led to some speculation that this may be due to a current existing partnership with AMD for the game. Can’t exactly shout about Nvidia if your game is going to be specifically supporting the competition, can you?

When Can We See It In Action?

No trailer or screenshots have been released as of yet to showcase the RTX technology. I imagine though that when it does, Resident Evil 2 will look even more amazing than it currently does. If nothing else, this does put a little bit more Steam in the Nvidia RTX hype-train and another AAA game on the roster. Even if it’s not actually official yet.

Resident Evil 2 will release on January 19th, 2019.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Resident Evil 2? What other games would you like to see supporting RTX? – Let us know in the comments!