Resident Evil 3 Mod Adds Ray-Tracing Lighting Effects – Video

It was perhaps something of a mild surprise when we discovered that the Resident Evil 3 remake would not include support for features specifically seen in Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards. In other words, while the game does look fantastic it doesn’t, at least not at the time of writing, officially support DLSS or ray tracing.

Following the release of a video, however, it seems that one modder is working on a tool that could potentially add it to the game!

Resident Evil 3 – Ray Tracing Mod!

Created by “AD Massicuro” the video does show some significant lighting improvements thanks to the use of ray-traced lighting effects. This isn’t, however, where it ends. The mod also applies ambient occlusion to add detailed shadows around objects and characters as well as “color grading” to improve the overall character models appearance.

So, are we impressed? Well, while the video does look excellent, I do think that the creator has used a little artistic license in its representation.

Gamma Settings?

Taking a few direct comparison screenshots from the video, the one thing that stands out most for me is that the ‘modded’ version of the video does appear to have turned up the game’s brightness a little. Now, this may have been done to better highlight the lighting effects. Alternatively, it may just be a ‘feature’ of the modded design. To me, however, it could also be an attempt to make it look more impressive than it really is.

Don’t get me wrong! The mod clearly does provide some big and impressive improvements. Put simply though, I’m not convinced that it’s exactly as mind-blowing as you might first think. A pretty good summary, incidentally, of what I think of most officially supported ray tracing games!

Where Can I Try This Mod?

If you were looking to give this mod a whirl on your system, then, unfortunately, we have some bad news for you. While “AD Massicuro” does plan to publically release it in the future, at the moment it is still in development and, as such, you can’t get a copy of it yourself. Even when it does come out though, it does use “Pascal Gilcher’s RayTraced Global Illumination Shaders for ReShade” ‘base’ mod which you have to be a member of its Patreon to access.

So, does it look good? Yes! As above though, it’s not ready yet and, even when it is, you are going to have to do a little legwork and technically ‘pay’ to try it out. Not, incidentally, that we have a problem with modders getting paid for their work. We’re just stating the facts!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!