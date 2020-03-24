Resident Evil 3’s Main Campaign is said to Only be 5-Hours Long

With the release of the Resident Evil 3 demo last week, the chances are that if you’re interested in the full release (coming April 3rd) you’ve given it more than a few attempts to try and squeeze every drop of information you can. It seems, however, that we now have some rough confirmations as to some of the fan theories as well as new information about how the game itself will play.

Resident Evil 3

In a report via DSOGaming, Resident Evil 3 producer Peter Fabiano has spoken about the game and in the interview, has confirmed a number of theories that many suspected from the demo. More so, however, a data mine from an unconfirmed source may have also opened many other doors as to what we can expect.

So, what do we know? Well, the points in brief are as follows:

The knife will not break. This is a permanent item!

The dodge mechanic will play a highly-important role if you’re going to survive Nemesis’ near-constant pursuit

The game will have four difficulty modes: Assisted, Normal, Hard, and Super Hard

The game will feature a NG+ mode that (similar to Dark Souls) will look to mix things up with increased difficulty

The main ‘story mode’ may only be 5 hours long.

What Do We Think?

While the information is certainly more than a little interesting, the main point that stands out to me is the estimated length of the game. Will Resident Evil 3 only takes 5 hours? If so, that could prove to be more than a little disappointing. Then again, I suppose it depends on how quickly (and confidently) you play the game and how tough those puzzles are.

I think I completed both of the two main Resident Evil 2 campaigns in about 11 hours and, in truth, expect largely the same from Resident Evil 3. As such, I wouldn’t read too much into this. As with all games, how long you’ll be playing it will likely depend on you, the player!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!