Resident Evil 4K Film Box Set Arrives This November!

/ 26 mins ago
So, I’m going to be starting this one with what I consider to be a pretty obvious point, but one that I think needs to be said. I think there are very few people who think that the Resident Evil film franchise (as a whole) is good. I mean, I certainly don’t think it is!

Whoa Whoa! Before you start reaching for your virtual pitchforks, hear me out! Do not get me wrong, there are certainly parts of it that are highly-entertaining and, of them all, the first and second films are arguably the best. So, would I watch them all again? Yes. Would I go out of my way to do it though? No.

If you do, however, have an amazing amount of love for this film franchise, then there’s some excellent news for you. In a report via SlashFilm, Sony has confirmed that the entire Resident Evil movie franchise (containing all six films) will be released as a 4K box set this November!

Resident Evil 4K Movie Box Set

The box set will represent something of an ‘ultimate edition’ for the Milla Jovovich films containing all manner of bonuses, cut content, and, of course, having all 6 films in glorious 4K UHD quality. Albeit a ‘standard’ Blu-Ray edition (1080p) will also be released for those of you without 4K players!

  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse (Original AND the Extended Cut Version)
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

When Is It Out?

In announcing its launch, Sony has confirmed that the Resident Evil 4K box set will be released on November 3rd and I daresay that despite many of (probably) being willing to admit that it’s not a very good film franchise, they’re probably still going to shift more than a few units because, quite frankly, despite the films being a bit crap in places, it’d still be a pretty cool box set to own!

Would I mind watching all these again in 4K? Absolutely not!

What do you think? Are you going to get this box set? – Let us know in the comments!

