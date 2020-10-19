Retailer Reveals Nvidia 3070 Stock May Be Worse Than Feared!

I daresay we’re not exactly giving you a mindblowing revelation when we tell you that getting hold of an Nvidia 3090 or 3080 graphics card at the moment is more than a little difficult. There were hopes, however, that with the upcoming release of the 3070 set for later this month, that launch may have seen a bit more stock available for consumers.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, one Danish retailer has posted figures online suggesting that 3070 availability may not just be limited, but it might actually be a lot worse than many of us feared!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Disclosing the figures of the requested to received orders, “Proshop” has revealed that despite placing orders for around 4,000 Nvidia 3070 units, to date, they have only received 86 of the graphics cards. Now, while this might not be indicative of the retail industry as a whole (“Proshop” might just be having a bad time), it does seemingly paint a rather bleak picture as to what the situation may be with many other e-trailers.

Put simply, if you were hoping that Nvidia 3070 stock might have been comparatively better, this doesn’t seem to suggest that in the slightest. In fact, it could potentially be worse!

What Do We Think?

Based on the reported performance specifications of the Nvidia 3070 (with it seemingly being at least on par with the 2080 Ti) there is clearly both a lot of demand and hype surrounding this release. In fact, through all of the 30XX range confirmed so far, this is the one I most have my eye on. Like the 3090 and 3080, however, it seems almost certain that getting hold of one is going to be more than a little difficult until at least early to mid-2021.

We sincerely hope that these figures reported are an individual aberration. It is, after all, a possibility. Something deep down, however, tells us that they’re not.

