Rick and Morty Releases Anime-Themed Mini Episode

/ 8 hours ago

So, we’re halfway through Season 4 of Rick and Morty and I daresay that most of us are now (rather impatiently) waiting for the release of the 2nd-half. Well, if the wait is giving you some difficulties, then the good news is that Adult Swim has just released a brand new mini-episode and it shows us Rick and Morty in a very different light indeed!

Rick and Morty – Anime Mini-Episode

The mini-episode (which you can watch in full below) gives us just over 5 minutes’ worth of the show reimagined as a ‘traditional’ samurai anime. Named ‘Samurai & Shogun’. While it does include many of the tropes associated with this genre, it’s genuinely hard to overlook the comparisons which can be made to the excellent ‘Afro Samurai’ series. And, if you haven’t watched that show, then there really is no helping you further at this point. Just watch the video!

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing, there is still no news as to when Season 4 Part 2 of Rick and Morty will air. At least for the time being, however, we have this excellent mini-episode to give us a little entertainment. In addition, it also shows and highlights to us that the creators of the show are never afraid to experiment and take it into strange and new areas.

Having seen this clip, I sort of want them to announce some form of anime spin-off now.

What do you think? Are you impressed with this clip? Do you think Rick and Morty does anime better than the Japanese? – Let us know in the comments!

