Rick and Morty Creator Explains Season 4 Delay and Issues

At this point, it wouldn’t be prudent to be overly anxious about when the next season of Rick and Morty will be released. It did, after all, take a few years before Season 3 landed. The first episode in that season you may recall was released on April 1st as a fantastic reverse April Fools joke. Everything thought it was a prank, but it legitimately aired.

The concerns for the future of the show are, however, somewhat justified at present as not only has season 4 not yet started work, but it hasn’t even been officially commissioned yet.

Why the hold-up?

Two words, contractual negotiations. When it comes to TV at the moment, there are few hotter properties than Rick and Morty. As such, co-creator Dan Harmon has revealed that this time around the contract negotiations is a little more involved than in previous deals.

In a report via Polygon, he has said: “The reason we’re not working on Rick and Morty right now ain’t because I figured out that I don’t need to impress you. It’s because of a little something called contract negotiations and it’s gotten complicated this time around.”

How long before Season 4?

I suspect that such a question isn’t going to do you much good. It was roughly 2 years between season 2 to 3 and I suspect we’re going to see at least a similar gap and possibly longer before season 4. The creators have been categorically clear that no work has yet begun on season 4 and as such, considering that all the writing, scripting and let alone the animation have to be done we might have to, again, be patient before we see the next adventures from Rick and Morty.

What do you think? When do you think Season 4 will air? Are you worried about the future of the show? Gabba blahgg blahgg? – Let us know in the comments.

