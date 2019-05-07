Riot Games Staff Follow Up on Threat by Staging ‘Walkout’

Riot Games Stage Protest WalkOut

Last week we reported how things between Riot Games and the senior management were not exactly going well at the moment. The League of Legends developer was facing something of an in-house insurrection following widely publicised accusations of sexism and discrimination last year.

Well, following up on the threat, in a report via WCCFTech, it has been confirmed that over 100 staff members have now staged a ‘walkout’ protest. Not exactly a great bit of PR for the company.

Why Are They Unhappy?

It largely boils down to two factors. Firstly, that many of the staff feel that the company has done very little to actually address the concerns and issues that were exposed. Secondly, the fact that the management has gone to great lengths to try and prevent any staff members from being able to take legal action against the company.

They have instead enforced a (somewhat legal loophole). Specifically, to ensure that any complaints have to be addressed (at least initially) by internal mediation. In other words, they’ve effectively cut off any complaints being taken to the courts.

Just prior to the walk out, a staff wide bulletin was issued which said:

“We have asked all managers to make every accommodation to allow Rioters to participate during the 2-4pm window. Including freeing up meeting times. We respect Rioters who choose to walk out today and will not tolerate retaliation of any kind as a result of participating (or not).”

What Impact Will This Have?

It’s pretty clear that a significant portion of the staff at Riot Games are unhappy and seemingly with legitimate reason. They are not, however, the only developer who is facing criticism from staff members over working conditions. As such, it could potentially spark something much bigger in the industry.

For Riot Games management, however, this is clearly turning into something of a PR disaster. Especially since the public far more likely to sympathise with the workers over their current situation. Some of the management there clearly has to have a good long hard look in the mirror.

What do you think? Do you support the walkout? – Let us know in the comments!