Riotoro CR500 Mid-Tower Tempered Glass Chassis Review

CR500

The chassis market is more competitive now than it has ever been! Riotoro is a relatively new player in the market, but they’re off to a strong start. Today, we’re taking a look at their affordable tempered glass chassis, the CR500. Offering room for an ATX motherboard, GPUs of up to 400mm, and more, it’s ticking all the right boxes. Of course, at just £65 for a mid-tower chassis with tempered glass, it’s kind to your wallet too. However, does this price mean it’s too good to be true? Let’s find out!

Features

Elegant tempered glass and steel design

Dual compartments to isolate heat and streamline airflow, Includes 2 – 120mm RIOTORO RED LED Case Fan

Tool-free installation, cable pass-through, and cable management tie-downs

Mount points for 120mm and 140mm fans, and 240mm radiators

Expansion Slots: 8, Drive Bays 3.5″x 4, 2.5″x 4, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITX, E-ATX

What Riotoro Had to Say

“The upscale, yet budget-friendly, CR500’s tempered glass window provides a panoramic view of your PC components. The robust steel chassis is engineered with dual chambers to isolate heat and Direct Airflow to streamline cooling of key components including the CPU and GPU. And with mount points for fans and radiators in the front and rear, your PC will run cool quiet even when pushed to its limits. Toolfree installation, flexible routing, and spacious layout make customizing your PC quick and effortless.” – Riotoro

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.