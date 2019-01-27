Roccat Adds XXL-Wide Option for Taito and Sense Mousepads

Do You Like More Control or More Speed?

Roccat has added new XXL size options for their Taito and Sense mousepad surfaces. The Taito being the surface to get if players prefer control, while Sense for those who prefer speed. Since they differ fundamentally in design, their XXL variants also differ slightly in dimensions.

The Taito Control XXL pad measures 860 x 330 mm and is 3.5mm thick. It features a rubberized backing which provides excellent grip on a table top surface while having heavy-duty stitching along the border. This prevents the surface material and rubber backing from separating and fraying over-time. In addition to the XXL size, the Taito is also available in small (275 x 200 x 3.5mm) and Mid sizes (400 x 320 x 3.5mm).

Meanwhile, the Sense Speed surface pad measures 850 x 330mm and is slightly thinner at 2mm. Similar to the Taito, it also has a rubbersized back and edge stitching. However, it has a unique hybrid coating on its surface which lowers the drag more than typical cloth pads. This coating also doubles as a resistant protection, making the Sense easier to clean by simply wiping the grime off. Aside from the XXL size, the Sense also comes in a Mid size version measuring 400 x 280 x 2mm). The mid version is also available in classic Roccat colour options.

How Much are These XXL Roccat Mousepads?

The Taito control XXL-wide mousepad has an MSRP of £34.99, while the Sense speed XXL mousepad is slightly more affordable at £27.99.