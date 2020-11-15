Roccat ELO 7.1 AIR Headset Review

The latest headsets from Roccat have certainly been interesting. They’ve been blending all the things we know and love with a few tricks of the trade seen on the best Turtle Beach headsets thrown in. Turtle Beach snapped up the mighty Roccat a while back, effectively turning them into their enthusiast PC division. That’s no bad thing, as the two brands make many of the best headsets I’ve ever tested, and combined, they seem to be delivering the best aspects of each brand. Of course, that means the Elo 7.1 AIR has not one, but two rather long-standing reputations to uphold.

Roccat Elo 7.1 AIR

Straightaway, it seems that Roccat is putting their best foot forwards with this headset. It’s packed full of awesome features! There’s extra-long battery life for non-stop wireless gaming, 24 hours is pretty damn impressive. There’s also a full suite of ergonomic features, powerful drivers, AIMO RGB lighting, and Type-C. That’s the Roccat stuff done. However, we also see ProSpecs Glasses Relief and Superhuman Hearing, which are Turtle Beach aspects, and they’re awesome aspects to have too, having had many experiences with their headsets over the years.

Game wirelessly for over a week on a single charge thanks to powerful batteries that last 24 hours.

A self-adjusting metal headband and rotating earcup hinges create a weightless, dynamic fit unique to you.

Superior memory foam cushioning featuring ProSpecs Glasses Relief System alleviates pressure on glasses.

Exceptional 7.1 surround sound audio powered by precision-tuned 50mm drivers pinpoints enemy locations + Superhuman Hearing sound setting from Turtle Beach boost critical in-game sounds for a competitive advantage.

AIMO illumination ecosystem easily synergizes with other AIMO-compatible devices to create a vivid lighting aesthetic.

Included components: Elo 7.1 Air, USB-A transmitter, Charging cable USB-C type, Quick-start guide

What Roccat Had to Say