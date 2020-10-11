Roccat ELO X Stereo Gaming Headset Review

Are you looking for a new gaming headset that ticks all of the boxes, including the one that says “not too expensive”? Then it looks like Roccat has the answer for you with their new ELO X Stereo Gaming Headset. Affordable it may be, but lacking in features it is not. It comes with built-in controls, powerful drivers, and that iconic Roccat style that we’ve all come to know and love… but wait, there’s something different this time!

Roccat ELO X Stereo Gaming Headset

It’s no secret that Turtle Beach snapped up Roccat a while ago, and the best of each brand has been spreading from one brand to the other. Roccat is now Turtle Beach’s more PC focused division. With that, we’ve got their fantastic microphone tech, glasses friendly design, and higher quality drivers making their way to Roccat headsets. This is a very good thing, and I’m eager to put it to the test. I’m not short on choice either, as the headset will work on every major console, mobile device and PC, including next-gen consoles… Albeit, I can’t test those until next month.

Features

A self-adjusting metal headband and rotating earcup hinges create a weightless, dynamic fit unique to you.

Superior memory foam cushioning featuring ProSpecs Glasses Relief System alleviates pressure on glasses.

Experience supreme stereo sound with a pitch-perfect audio profile thanks to precision-tuned 50mm drivers

Ensure crystal-clear communication with teammates thanks to a detachable noise-cancelling microphone with TruSpeak technology.

Enjoy supreme stereo sound while gaming on your PC, gaming console, or mobile devices thanks to a versatile 3.5mm jack and PC splitter.

Connectivity technology: Wired

Included components: Elo X Stereo, PC Splitter, Quick-start guide

What Roccat Had to Say

“With the ROCCAT® Elo X Cross-Platform Stereo Gaming Headset experience a weightless, dynamic fit with a self-adjusting metal headband and superior memory foam ear cushions. Precision-tuned 50mm drivers produce pitch-perfect sound while a detachable noise-cancelling microphone ensures crystal-clear chat. Finally, the 3.5mm jack lets players go from PC to game console to mobile easily.” – Roccat

General Specifications

Jack plug: dual plug 3.5mm (3-pin)

Audio controls: master volume wheel, mic mute

Leatherette headband with foam cushioning

Removable unidirectional microphone

Over-ear design featuring memory foam

314g weight

Cable length: 1.65m

Drivers

Measured Frequency response: 20 ~ 20000Hz

Drive diameter: 50mm

Driver unit material: Neodymium magnet

Compatibility