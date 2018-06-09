Roccat Go Their Own Way With Vulcan Keyboard

Roccat Computex 2018

The keyboard market is pretty competitive, and there’s plenty of choice for consumers. It seems every brand has something similar, but often try to put their own little spin on the products where possible.

Roccat has decided to take one of the biggest leap possible for keyboards. That’s right, they’re making their own mechanical switches, ditching the popular Cherry and Kailh options to go their own way. That’s a bold move, but it gives them a lot of freedom to make a great keyboard.

The keyboard doesn’t support standard keycaps either, with the custom layout using slightly different sizes for the bottom row. On top of that, the switches have a shorter travel and a refined actuation point. If that’s not enough, they’ve got a tweaked feel, similar to that of an MX Brown, but as fast and light as an MX Red.

The keyboard will come in three models. Starting with the Vulcan 80, which comes with standard blue LED lighting. Next up, we have the Vulcan 100 which is the more premium option with full per-key RGB lighting. However, the topmost model is the Vulcan 120, which also comes with a detachable wrist-rest. The models are set to be priced at $120, $150 and $160 respectively.