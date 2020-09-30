ROCCAT Launches the Burst Pro & Burst Core Gaming Mice

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s Hamburg, Germany-based PC gaming accessories brand, today unveiled its all-new Burst Pro PC gaming mouse. The Burst Pro is ROCCAT’s first mouse to debut its Titan Optical Switch, which – like the recently announced Vulcan Pro and TKL Pro keyboards – offers PC gamers a competitive advantage by delivering precise, lightning-fast performance. ROCCAT’s Burst Pro PC gaming mouse registers clicks up to 100 times faster than standard mechanical gaming mice, and the light-based switches also have a longer lifespan.

The Burst Pro is designed with a new symmetrical and ergonomic shape, and its unique translucent honeycomb shell keeps the weight down to an extremely lightweight 68g while showcasing ROCCAT’s AIMO intelligent lighting like never before. The Burst Pro PC gaming mouse is also the first to feature 100% pure PTFE heat-treated glides and a PhantomFlex cable for high-performing, unrestricted gameplay on any type of mousepad.

ROCCAT Burst Pro & Burst Core Gaming Mice

The Burst Pro was born out of ROCCAT’s desire to create an all-new symmetrical mouse that utilizes the PC brand’s latest technology, while unleashing the full potential of its AIMO intelligent lighting engine. When it comes to PC gaming, speed is an extremely important factor, and the Titan Optical Switch delivers a quicker response rate up to 100 times faster than standard mechanical mice due to the ultra-precise light-based actuation, as well as a much longer overall lifespan of 100 million clicks. Further, the Titan Optical Switch also resolves the all-too-common “double-click” issue that traditional mechanical switches experience leading up to the end of their lifespan. To deliver the best possible performance, the Burst Pro also features ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye Optical Sensor with DPI adjustable up 16,000.

The Burst Pro is also the first mouse to feature a lightweight honeycomb design that’s been covered with a solid, translucent shell, and includes UV-coated buttons for added durability and protection against the elements. ROCCAT also focused on the side grips of the mouse by adding a glossy hexagonal texture, which makes for a perfect grip when combined with the UV coated buttons. The Burst Pro will be available in Ash Black and Arctic White, and the new design brilliantly showcases ROCCAT’s alluring AIMO intelligent lighting while also keeping the weight of the mouse to 68 grams.

Price & Availability

The Burst Pro will be available at participating retailers worldwide on October 30, 2020, for the MSRP of £49.99. In addition to the Burst Pro, the Burst Core will be available beginning November 16, 2020, for an MSRP of £24.99.

