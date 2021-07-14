Roccat Launches its Torch Microphone

Roccat has today revealed the Torch, its first studio-grade USB microphone. Designed for gamers, streamers, and aspiring content creators, the Torch is packed full of professional-grade features, including 24-bit audio quality, a dual condenser design, latency-free Mic Monitoring, and a built-in pop filter. ROCCAT’s Torch will ensure creators always sound flawless, and its stylish and intelligent design is compatible with a wide range of shock mounts, boom arms, and other accessories. The Torch microphone features ROCCAT’s intelligent AIMO RGB lighting, and special lighting zones change colour depending on the mic’s settings. Additionally, the driver-free setup makes the Torch simple to use right out of the box.

Roccat Torch Microphone

ROCCAT’s Torch USB microphone features a dual condenser design, offering 24-bit audio with up to 48 kHz sampling, ensuring a wide range of voices can be captured and perfectly broadcast. From simple whispers to loud and heated in-game reactions, the Torch delivers broadcast-quality sound for any content creator. Designed for streamers and aspiring content creators, the Torch comes with three pre-selected pick-up patterns for an effortless out-of-the-box experience. Users will be able to choose between Cardioid pattern – perfect for gaming and streaming; Stereo – great for vocals and instruments; and the Torch’s exclusive Whisper pattern – to capture the quietest voices and whispers.

The Torch also features a myriad of quick and easy controls to deliver the best experience. Gesture-activated mute functionality provides a convenient way to instantly mute without disturbing the quality of the recorded content. For on-the-fly adjustments, the Torch’s mixer-style controls allow gamers to fine-tune settings, control volume, and cycle through the different patterns with ease without having to install a single driver. The Torch also includes a 3.5 mm headphone jack for latency-free Mic Monitoring.

Torch also includes ROCCAT’s acclaimed AIMO RGB lighting and distinct lighting zones that change colour depending on the recording pattern selected or microphone mode. Fully compatible with a wide array of boom arms, the Torch can be reconfigured and adjusted while still allowing the mic module to sit on the arm – maintaining the full functionality of the mixer-style base.

Where Can I Learn More?

ROCCAT’s Torch microphone will officially be released on August 15 with an MSRP of $99.99. You can, however, pre-order it now directly from their website. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this high-quality microphone, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

